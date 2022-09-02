Read full article on original website
Funeral Services: Don Weaver
Don Weaver, age 83 of Gallatin passed away Sunday night, September 4th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at...
Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)
Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
Obituary & Services: Jeanne Faye Weller
Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. She was born December 17, 1946, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gilbert and Vesta (Lobba) Champlin. On April 18, 1970, she married Jim Weller in Ridgeway, MO. He survives of the home.
Obituary & Services: Judith Ann Dierling
Judith Ann Dierling, 73 years old, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. Judy was born August 17, 1949, in Stahl, Missouri to Carl Thomas and Annie Marie (Moots) Epperson. Judy married George Furnish, and two children were born to the union, Thomas and Gary. In 1978, she then married Kennith Dierling and they had two children, Barbara and Michael. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, George Furnish and Kennith Dierling; and her two sons, Thomas Furnish and Gary Furnish.
Obituary & Services: Shirley Darlene Roach
Shirley Darlene Roach, age 78 of Gallatin passed away Wednesday morning, August 31st, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Shirley was born on August 3rd, 1944, the daughter of George Wesley and Margery (Stevens) Seams. She grew up in Seymour and was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a proud member of the Seymour High School marching band. Shirley played clarinet in the band. She was a 1964 graduate of Centerville Community College in Centerville, IA. She then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She received her teaching degree at Pensacola College in Pensacola, Florida, and taught there as an elementary school teacher.
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron
A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
1 life-flighted, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Gower
(GOWER, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near Gower. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, around 8:00 p.m. one car was t-boned at the intersection of SE U.S. Highway 169 and SE State Route VV after one vehicle failed to check both ways at the stop sign.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
Art’s Alive announces change in location for production of “Harvey”
The Arts Alive organization late this morning announced a change in the venue for the play “Harvey”. The play is still scheduled at 2 pm on September 24th and 25th, however, Arts Alive officials learned the location for the play has to be changed to the Trenton high school performing arts center on both afternoons.
Motorcyclist from Brookfield injured in crash north of Browning; arrested for driving while license revoked
A motorcyclist from Brookfield was injured, then arrested Monday night, following an accident six miles north of Browning. Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Adams received moderate injuries when the motorcycle he was operating ran off Highway 5 and struck a ditch. Adams was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
