1 suspect injured after police shooting in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Critical Incident Response team is looking into a shooting involving Fort Collins Police at an apartment complex in the city.

Fort Collins Police services said the initial call was for a disturbance and when they arrived learned one person who was in the apartment unit had a felony warrant for their arrest.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Stuart Street. The Brookview Apartments , just west of Edora Park, are in that area.

Police services said that the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. A spokesperson is working to gather more information.

That person attempted to flee the scene, actually jumping out of a balcony from a second-story unit of the apartment complex. That person was eventually caught by officers and taken into custody.

Police told FOX31 there were several other people in the apartment at the time of the call and that one person had a weapon on them causing officers to fire theirs, injuring that person.

No officers were injured during this incident and police said the person who was shot was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Under Colorado law , a Critical Incident Response Team is only activated to review “an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death.”

That investigating team has to come from the same judicial district , which in this case could include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details become available.

