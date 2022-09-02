ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

1 suspect injured after police shooting in Fort Collins

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdZes_0hg2ksGd00

FORT COLLINS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Critical Incident Response team is looking into a shooting involving Fort Collins Police at an apartment complex in the city.

Fort Collins Police services said the initial call was for a disturbance and when they arrived learned one person who was in the apartment unit had a felony warrant for their arrest.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Stuart Street. The Brookview Apartments , just west of Edora Park, are in that area.

Police services said that the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. A spokesperson is working to gather more information.

Video: Truck crashes into Denver convenience store

That person attempted to flee the scene, actually jumping out of a balcony from a second-story unit of the apartment complex. That person was eventually caught by officers and taken into custody.

Police told FOX31 there were several other people in the apartment at the time of the call and that one person had a weapon on them causing officers to fire theirs, injuring that person.

No officers were injured during this incident and police said the person who was shot was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Under Colorado law , a Critical Incident Response Team is only activated to review “an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death.”

That investigating team has to come from the same judicial district , which in this case could include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 reopens after deadly shooting involving Thornton police

A man was taken to a hospital and died after a shooting involving Thornton police on Interstate 25 on Monday morning.According to Thornton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of I-25 about 7:30 a.m. to check on a male who was walking in traffic. Multile people called 911 to report that the man was causing vehicles to swerve and one caller said that she nearly struck the man with her car. When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old male and attempted to talk to him. The man produced a weapon and was shot by an officer. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.I-25 was closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway in Thornton during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 1:30 p.m. Monday. During the closure, drivers were advised to avoid the immediate area and use Grant Street, Washington Street and Huron Street as other possible routes. Police confirmed at least one officer fired their gun and placed two officers on administrative leave. Colorado State Patrol troopers were also on the scene to control traffic while the police department investigated the shooting. 
THORNTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Services#Violent Crime#Fort Collins Police#E Stuart Street#The Brookview Apartments
thecheyennepost.com

Sheriff's Department Investigates Homicide

On 9/5/2022 at approximately 1300 hours, the suspect was located and detained without incident. More information will be released as the investigation progresses. On September 4th at approximately 1:52 P.M. Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of CR-161 for a reported assault with a gun call.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins Woman arrested for possession of Fentanyl and meth

The Northern Colorado Task Force continues working hard to get Fentanyl off the streets. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office in cooperation with the task force searched a home on August 30th in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins and found meth, hundreds of what is suspected to be fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns and several thousands of dollars’ worth of cash. Charlotte Haywood of Fort Collins was arrested and charged with Unlawful distribution of Fentanyl (DF1) Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (DF1) Special offender – controlled substance (DF1) Possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Summit Daily News

Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man

A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police

A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy