Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history on 1320-1322 Mulberry St. — The Mulberry building today
This article is provided courtesy of The Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. 1320-1322 Mulberry Street– This large brick building was constructed on the northwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets perhaps in 1853. It was the “new” store of Cobb and Manlove, produce, grocery, and commission merchant, in September of that year.
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
Salvation Army, PepsiCo serve 10,000 meals to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday. PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as […]
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School named Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
Vicksburg Post
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1 to support the Jackson water crisis. The Vicksburg District engineers were on site after receiving the mission...
WLBT
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson. “The Stronger Hope Church is committed...
AFT-Jackson distributes water after working hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more people from across the globe are coming together in support of Jackson’s water crisis, it’s also all hands on deck for neighbors. AFT-Jackson is working to meet the needs of educators, students and the community. It’s an opportunity to cater to those who can’t get to water distributions due […]
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WAPT
Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
Vicksburg Post
PET OF THE WEEK: Tammy, a female labrador retriever mix puppy
Tammy is a female labrador retriever mix at the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, gentle and loves kisses. She would be good in a home with other dogs and children. Her adoption fee is $100. Call the humane society at 601-636-6631 to adopt Tammy.
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
Vicksburg Post
FAITH: Livestreaming an important outreach for some local churches
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of in-person worship, local churches turned to the internet and began livestreaming Sunday services to their congregations. The pandemic has since subsided, and while three local churches, St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church and Church of the Holy...
fox8live.com
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
Man arrested after cars exchange gunfire in parking lot of Mississippi business with customers present
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
Vicksburg Post
Shootout in Bovina business parking lot leads to arrest
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
WLBT
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
Jackson Free Press
How Integration Failed in Jackson’s Public Schools from 1969 to 2017
It was a cold winter day in 1969, but Brenda Walker was not thinking about the weather when she put her coat in her locker. After all, Central High School in the middle of downtown Jackson had radiators to heat the classrooms. Central was traditionally an all-white high school, but...
