ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history on 1320-1322 Mulberry St. — The Mulberry building today

This article is provided courtesy of The Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. 1320-1322 Mulberry Street– This large brick building was constructed on the northwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets perhaps in 1853. It was the “new” store of Cobb and Manlove, produce, grocery, and commission merchant, in September of that year.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army, PepsiCo serve 10,000 meals to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday. PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Vicksburg, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School named Blue Ribbon School of Excellence

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

AFT-Jackson distributes water after working hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more people from across the globe are coming together in support of Jackson’s water crisis, it’s also all hands on deck for neighbors. AFT-Jackson is working to meet the needs of educators, students and the community. It’s an opportunity to cater to those who can’t get to water distributions due […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

PET OF THE WEEK: Tammy, a female labrador retriever mix puppy

Tammy is a female labrador retriever mix at the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, gentle and loves kisses. She would be good in a home with other dogs and children. Her adoption fee is $100. Call the humane society at 601-636-6631 to adopt Tammy.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Vicksburg Post

FAITH: Livestreaming an important outreach for some local churches

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of in-person worship, local churches turned to the internet and began livestreaming Sunday services to their congregations. The pandemic has since subsided, and while three local churches, St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church and Church of the Holy...
VICKSBURG, MS
fox8live.com

Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shootout in Bovina business parking lot leads to arrest

A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

How Integration Failed in Jackson’s Public Schools from 1969 to 2017

It was a cold winter day in 1969, but Brenda Walker was not thinking about the weather when she put her coat in her locker. After all, Central High School in the middle of downtown Jackson had radiators to heat the classrooms. Central was traditionally an all-white high school, but...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy