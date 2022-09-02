Read full article on original website
Related
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
WTHI
Victim dead as police continue the search for Terre Haute shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a weekend Terre Haute shooting has died as police continue their search for the suspect. The shooting happened on 8th Avenue on Saturday night. Police haven't identified the person killed in the shooting, but they do say they have a person of...
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
vincennespbs.org
Man arrested on Child Molesting charges
A Sullivan County man is facing Child Molesting charges. 25-year-old Bryce Robinson allegedly molested a girl under the age of 14. Indiana State Police report that an arrest warrant was issued for him after the Sullivan County Prosecutor reviewed an investigation. He was taken into custody without incident over Labor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute police looking for person of interest in northside shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was shot at a northside residence Saturday night. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the alleged shooter. While the Terre Haute Police Department investigation continues, officials say they are seeking the whereabouts of the person of interest in the case: Richard A.“Tony” Sandlin, 55.
WTHI
DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
MyWabashValley.com
Sullivan man arrested for child molestation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering...
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Comments / 0