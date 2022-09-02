ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Few details as THPD executes search warrant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man arrested on Child Molesting charges

A Sullivan County man is facing Child Molesting charges. 25-year-old Bryce Robinson allegedly molested a girl under the age of 14. Indiana State Police report that an arrest warrant was issued for him after the Sullivan County Prosecutor reviewed an investigation. He was taken into custody without incident over Labor...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Sullivan man arrested for child molestation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
TOLONO, IL
WTHR

Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
PLAINFIELD, IN

