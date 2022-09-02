Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net.
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation.
Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August
Skillz's most recent quarter showed that it's losing both active users and paying users. It's trying to execute a plan to reach profitability, but losses are still quite large.
Why Tesla Shares Moved Higher Today
A sector analyst thinks the Inflation Reduction Act will help boost EV penetration in the U.S. significantly in the next few years. Tesla buyers are once again eligible for tax credits in some cases.
2 Simple Ways You Can Make $1 Million Investing in the Stock Market
The broad-based S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 9.9% over the last three decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has generated an annualized return of 13.6% over the last two decades. Investors can build life-changing wealth with nothing more than patience and regular contributions to an index fund.
Warren Buffett Just Bought This Dividend Stock: Is It Right for You?
The oil giant has increased its payout for 35 straight years. It should be able to continue boosting the payout in the future.
2 Recession-Resistant, Market-Beating Stocks We'd Buy Right Now
Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Jeff Santoro has positions in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Why Snowflake Stock Soared Higher in August
Investors have sold young tech stocks through most of 2022 on fears that growth was slowing. Snowflake's second-quarter results were reassuringly strong. The company might face turbulence up ahead but appears to be making progress growing into what is a massive addressable market.
Why Golden Ocean Stock Dropped on Tuesday
Despite a pop in dry bulk shipping rates, the Baltic Exchange Dry Index (BDI) is down 80% over the past year, and investors are nervous. And yet, at less than three times earnings, Golden Ocean stock is far from overpriced.
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright.
Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped 39% in August
The Trade Desk beat top-line estimates in its Q2 report and gave better-than-expected guidance. The news came at a time when the broader digital advertising industry is struggling. The stock looks like a good bet to beat the market over the long term.
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?
After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of
Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August
Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth.
3 Non-Buffett Tech Stocks That Would Match Warren Buffett's Philosophy
Uncertainty in the metaverse has given Meta Platforms a compelling valuation. A widening competitive moat in the chip industry favors Nvidia. Alphabet offers search dominance, massive cash flows, and a reasonable valuation.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
Dividend Aristocrats have reliably grown their payouts annually for 25 years or more. T. Rowe Price has increased its dividend for 36 years and counting. The stock yields 4% and trades at an attractive valuation while offering upside potential.
Why Shares of Bill.com Jumped 19.8% in August
Bill.com. which provides cloud-based financial solutions for small- and mid-sized companies, beat earnings estimates in the last quarter. Its outlook for fiscal year 2023 calls for major increases in revenue and earnings.
