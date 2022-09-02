Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Twins Cities honor workforce during Labor Day parade
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities celebrated the men and women of the workforce, during Bloomington’s Labor Day parade. Monday, the streets of downtown Bloomington were lined with community members for the annual event. “Samuel Gompers, the old labor leader always said that this was a day...
foxillinois.com
Becker Library at Benedictine University vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Another vandalism incident took place Thursday night at Benedictine University in Springfield's Becker Library. Benedictine University in Springfield has suffered from broken windows, graffiti art, and copper thefts over the past couple of years. Property owner Tony Libri said Becker Library was tagged Thursday night.
wmay.com
9-11 Ride to Remember Coming Up This Weekend
This September 11th marks the 21st Anniversary of a tragic day in US history. Ride to Remember 9-11 was created to remember those that have lost their lives and to honor the First Responders and the Heroes of that fateful day. This event has been held annually for 20 years in Springfield, IL. Through the generosity of the past participants, a 9-11 Monument has been erected on the IL State Capitol grounds near the Firefighters and Police Memorials.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front
DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
WAND TV
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
wmay.com
Chamber Of Commerce Launches UIS Business Scholarship
The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce is funding a new scholarship to support business students at the University of Illinois Springfield. The Chamber has committed to provide $2,500 a year for the next five years for the scholarship, which will be awarded annually to a full-time junior, senior, or graduate student with a 3.0 GPA in a business major or minor at UIS.
WCIA
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
foxillinois.com
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
WAND TV
Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
Herald & Review
Labor Day Parade big loader
Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
KTLO
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. According to the Associated Press, the man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
wlds.com
Gillham House to Offer Local Burgeoning Businesses a Shared Storefront
What once was a longtime funeral home is on the way to becoming the home of burgeoning small businesses in Downtown Jacksonville. Colleen Flinn, owner of Nothing Fancy Supply in Jacksonville is acquiring the former Gilliam Buchanan Funeral Home Building located at 326 West State Street next to the Morgan County Courthouse.
foxillinois.com
