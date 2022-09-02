This September 11th marks the 21st Anniversary of a tragic day in US history. Ride to Remember 9-11 was created to remember those that have lost their lives and to honor the First Responders and the Heroes of that fateful day. This event has been held annually for 20 years in Springfield, IL. Through the generosity of the past participants, a 9-11 Monument has been erected on the IL State Capitol grounds near the Firefighters and Police Memorials.

