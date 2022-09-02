The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the ninth year to provide the next Guest Chef Dinner on Tuesday, September 13, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., or until the food runs out. They will be serving roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 West Second Street, in Oswego. Masks are optional. Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out.

