Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego

OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County completes aerial spraying

OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening. Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

September 2022 Guest Chef Dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army

The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the ninth year to provide the next Guest Chef Dinner on Tuesday, September 13, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., or until the food runs out. They will be serving roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 West Second Street, in Oswego. Masks are optional. Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers

A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two families escape early morning house fire in Rome

ROME — At least six people were temporarily displaced from their Erie Boulevard home following an attic fire early Saturday morning, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Kaier said two passersby discovered the fire and helped evacuate at least two families from 812 Erie Blvd. West, while calling 911 at 6:08 a.m. The deputy chief said all residents escaped without injury from the multi-unit dwelling.
ROME, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club

OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen. Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person, captain-and-crew format.
OSWEGO, NY

