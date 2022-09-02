Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego
OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County completes aerial spraying
OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening. Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area...
iheartoswego.com
September 2022 Guest Chef Dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army
The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the ninth year to provide the next Guest Chef Dinner on Tuesday, September 13, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., or until the food runs out. They will be serving roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 West Second Street, in Oswego. Masks are optional. Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
Seneca Orchards closing its doors after 50 years
The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard's first apple trees in 1974.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Seniors To Receive Produce Box At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Those attending the upcoming Oswego County Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair...
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette
The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers
A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
Romesentinel.com
Two families escape early morning house fire in Rome
ROME — At least six people were temporarily displaced from their Erie Boulevard home following an attic fire early Saturday morning, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Kaier said two passersby discovered the fire and helped evacuate at least two families from 812 Erie Blvd. West, while calling 911 at 6:08 a.m. The deputy chief said all residents escaped without injury from the multi-unit dwelling.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club
OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen. Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person, captain-and-crew format.
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
