OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO