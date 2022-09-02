ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers

A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday. The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams

OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club

OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen. Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person, captain-and-crew format.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Hannibal, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Tim Sears Jr. cruises to Fulton Speedway win and track championship

FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Tigers
oswegocountynewsnow.com

From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego

OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County completes aerial spraying

OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening. Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego

OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

McCrobie: Hall of fame colleagues

I was talking with some friends recently about birthday, anniversary, and reunion celebrations from this past summer, and though my family had plenty of each this year, none were big milestones or noted an even-numbered year. But I realized that September of 2022 does mark an event 40 years ago that changed the course of my life.
OSWEGO, NY
Lancaster Farming

New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy