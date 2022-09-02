Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers
A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday. The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams
OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club
OSWEGO — The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen. Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person, captain-and-crew format.
Dave Shullick Jr. wins 66th annual Classic at Oswego after leader runs out of fuel on final lap
Dave Shullick Jr. won Sunday’s 66th annual Budweiser International Classic in dramatic fashion when leader Michael Barnes ran out of fuel on the fourth turn of the final circuit of the main event at Oswego Speedway. Shullick Jr. had been hounding Barnes for the last 80 laps of this...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tim Sears Jr. cruises to Fulton Speedway win and track championship
FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
nypressnews.com
Girl, 3, dies after going missing in Hamilton conservation area | CBC News
Police say a three-year-old girl has been found dead after she went missing in a conservation area south of Hamilton, Ont., Saturday. In a tweet just before 8 p.m., Hamilton Police said the Zahra Ousmane was missing at Binbrook Conservation Area. Police tweeted just over two hours later that she...
wwnytv.com
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “Nacoma. She’s a best friend that’s what she is, she takes care of me.”. Nacoma and Denise Heise have been best friends for five years. She’s one of 7 horses on their ranch. “She’s just a wonderful, wonderful horse,” said Denise....
oswegocountynewsnow.com
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County completes aerial spraying
OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening. Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego
OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
oswegocountynewsnow.com
McCrobie: Hall of fame colleagues
I was talking with some friends recently about birthday, anniversary, and reunion celebrations from this past summer, and though my family had plenty of each this year, none were big milestones or noted an even-numbered year. But I realized that September of 2022 does mark an event 40 years ago that changed the course of my life.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
