Waukesha's first ever city administrator set the modern course for the city. She was also a dedicated and loving parent.

By Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
WAUKESHA - Like others who can take pride in being the first in some endeavor, Jennifer Payne could say she set the modern course for Waukesha as its first city administrator.

She did that job well, said former mayor Carol Lombardi who hired Payne in 1999 when she went by the name Jim. Lombardi said the newfound efficiencies Payne brought to Waukesha government were "exceptional."

Payne, a Green Bay native who died Aug. 19 at age 75 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, meant something else to her family, who viewed her as more than just a loving parent but a steady, positive influence on how they should approach life. That included a bold decision by Payne to come out as transgender two years ago.

Son Nicholas Payne, noted the family's acceptance of her new identify, admitting the decision was unexpected and required a period of adjustment, though with full support. They owed her that much.

"Growing up, yeah, I'd say it was a good life," Nicholas Payne said. "She was just a loving parent and very dedicated to teaching us the right ways to live life and to enjoy life."

Payne served as Waukesha's first-ever city administrator

Payne's experiences included the unique role of becoming Waukesha's first city administrator, which her son recalled was a challenge she welcomed — and Lombardi viewed as critical to the city's future.

"She was recruited by the city of Waukesha for the position," Nicholas said. "I don't know the exact details ... but she was kind of ready for a new challenge. She felt like she had done a lot in Franklin (as city administrator) and wanted to find a little bit bigger city."

Payne's skillset with budgeting and fiscal management helped make her attractive to Waukesha, Nicholas said, and she liked the idea of remaining in Wisconsin — not surprising, given Jennifer Payne's Green Bay upbringing and passion for the Packers.

Lombardi, no relation to the football team's famous coach, wasn't focused on Payne's football interests but was very interested in her public administration successes.

Payne had extensive knowledge of budgeting, which Waukesha desperately needed, and excelled at it, said Lombardi, who served five years as an alderperson and two terms as mayor.

Larry Nelson, who also was an an alderman before serving as mayor from 2006 to 2008 and served with Payne until her departure in 2007, concurred that Payne made a difference to City Hall's culture during that eight-year administrative tenure.

"(B)efore we had a city administrator ... the Common Council was meeting until 2 a.m. to argue about how many paper clips each department got," Nelson said in a statement. "As city administrator, Payne helped move Waukesha to the 21st century and to have a more professionally run city government."

Payne finished her public administration career as a city manager in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, in 2008 and continued life there as a partner in Precision Organizing and Records Management, a consulting firm serving both the public and private sector, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Payne was a thrill seeker, loving parent and avid Green Bay Packers fan

While Nicholas Payne understood, Jennifer's value as a public administrator, what mattered to him and his sister, Tierney Pop, was how she parented them.

He recalled the many adventurous activities they had together.

"My dad started me scuba diving when I was 14 years old," Nicholas said. "We did a lot of camping and nature activities activities together: hiking, wildlife watching and fishing."

Payne also shared an interest in meteorology and astronomy and enjoyed thrill rides and made trips to rollercoaster parks across the country.

"We did one long trip from Milwaukee down to Florida, hitting a bunch of rollercoaster parks along the way," Nicholas said.

And, yes, there were many Green Bay Packers games together, a passion that began early in Payne's life, thanks to her grandmother's job in the team's ticket offices.

All that made it easier to accept Jennifer's transition.

"Really, no one in the family had any inklings that she was transgender," Nicholas said. "Obviously, there was a lot to unpack with that as the son of a transgender woman. But we, my sister and I and family, were 100% supportive and thankful to be able to know her true self for these past two years."

According to Payne's obituary, she is also survived by her spouse, Karen MacFarland Payne, and former wife Kathy Koomjian; sister Nancy (Bill) Williquette; two grandchildren, Jonah and Talia Popp; nephews EJ (Anna) and Matt (Kari) Van Lanen and their children; and niece Jenny Williquette.

A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday at Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Waukesha, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
