ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FEC dismisses complaint alleging Derrick Van Orden unlawfully used campaign cash to attend Jan. 6 rally before insurrection

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTlXl_0hg2je7U00

WASHINGTON – The Federal Election Commission has dismissed a complaint that alleged GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden unlawfully used campaign funds to pay for a trip to Washington, D.C., where he attended the rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol — arguing the sum of money in question was too low to pursue.

The commission's six members decided unanimously in July to dismiss the complaint due in part to the "small amount" of money used for the trip. But the commission split along party lines in their reasoning, as Democrats admonished Van Orden for his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and Republicans claimed the expenses were warranted.

Van Orden's campaign spent $4,022.72 on travel expenses for Van Orden and at least two other people, presumed to be former campaign staff, to travel to Washington in early January 2021, according to FEC fillings.

Wisconsin Democrats in a complaint filed last year argued those funds were leftover from the 3rd Congressional District candidate's failed 2020 campaign against U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and used for personal reasons.

But Van Orden told the FEC he traveled to Washington on Jan. 3, 2021, “for a series of political meetings" with House Republicans on Jan. 5 to discuss his "political future." He contended the expenses were justified, the commission said, due to the "the ongoing nature" of his campaign.

Money raised by campaigns may be used only for campaign-related travel expenses, according to federal election laws. On Jan. 6, Van Orden's 2020 campaign was over and he had not yet launched his current campaign.

The FEC's Republican members, chairman Allen Dickerson and commissioners Sean Cooksey and James Trainor, sided with Van Orden.

In a July filing, the Republican commissioners wrote that "the available information suggested that the majority of the travel expenses paid by (Van Orden's campaign) were made so that Van Orden could attend meetings regarding his potential future candidacy..."

The GOP commissioners called into question only a hotel expense from the evening of Jan. 6 but determined that even if those charges could be considered as personal, "the amount of that payment appears to be at most only a few hundred dollars — a small amount that does not merit the expenditure of further Commission resources to pursue."

The Republican commissioners noted Van Orden filed his statement of candidacy for his current congressional bid prior to the end of the FEC reporting period covering expenses for the Washington trip.

They said "an inference can be drawn that at least one purpose of these meetings was discussion regarding Van Orden running for Congress in 2022."

FEC Democrats provided slightly different reasoning.

In a Thursday filing on the matter, just over a month after the decision to dismiss the complaint was made, Democratic commissioners Shana Broussard and Ellen Weintraub said the decision was due to "the small amount in violation" and chided Van Orden for his rally attendance.

"The fact that the amount of money at issue is quite low, however, does not vitiate the seriousness of the allegations in this matter," Broussard and Weintraub wrote.

"This dismissal should not be construed as a finding that travel as a private citizen to attempt to disrupt the lawful transfer of power, whether through active involvement or passive attendance, is a permissible use of campaign funds."

Broussard and Weintraub said Van Orden's claims about traveling to Washington for meetings "were unsupported by sworn declarations, supporting documentation, or any

specific details."

"Perhaps most troublingly, Respondents contend that even if Van Orden’s sole purpose had been to participate in the 'Save America Rally,' the expenditures would have been permissible, and that the rally was 'akin to any other Party event or committee fundraiser for which campaign funds may freely be used,'" the Democratic commissioners wrote.

"There is so much that is wrong with that statement," Broussard and Weintraub added. "Putting aside that the use of campaign funds to support the passive attendance at an ordinary rally by individuals who were neither candidates nor officeholders would itself be a questionable use of campaign funds, this was no ordinary rally."

In a Jan. 13, 2021, opinion column published in the La Crosse Tribune, a newspaper that covers the third district, Van Orden said he traveled to Washington "for meetings and to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen and at the behest of my neighbors here in Western Wisconsin."

Van Orden said he attended former President Donald Trump's rally that preceded the insurrection but left when the riot began.

"Two of my friends, both combat veterans, and I stood on the parapet that lines the perimeter of the grounds and watched what should have been an expression of free speech devolve into one of the most tragic incidents in the history of our nation," Van Orden wrote.

"When it became clear that a protest had become a mob, I left the area as to remain there could be construed as tacitly approving this unlawful conduct. At no time did I enter the grounds, let alone the building."

Democrats have alleged Van Orden was closer to the Capitol than he suggested. A report by The Daily Beast cited social media posts showing Van Orden in an area the news outlet characterized as being beyond police barricades.

Van Orden has denied those accusations.

In a Friday statement, Van Orden said the complaint was dismissed "due to its obvious political motivation." He expects "a full retraction from the Daily Beast, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and our opponent," he said, referencing Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff.

"The Democrats did this in an effort to distract from their record of ruining the country over the last two years they have had unchecked power," Van Orden said.

"This is the type of weaponization of government that every American should be wary of and every time my opponent rehashes this proven false claim, he is lying directly to you," Van Orden added.

Pfaff in his own statement said Van Orden thinks he's "above the law and above accountability."

"He has consistently lied about his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, despite photographic evidence showing him on Capitol grounds while Republicans and Democrats alike fled for their lives and Capitol police were brutally attacked," Pfaff said.

"And as a candidate, he hides from all accountability. This November, voters are going to choose the candidate who believes in protecting our democracy, not tearing it down, and Derrick knows it."

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy