Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through a new website

By Corrinne Hess, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Wisconsin launched an online program Friday to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests as the federal government winds down its free testing program .

Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website (sayyescovidhometest.org) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Supplies should arrive in one to two weeks.

The state's new testing program comes as students across Wisconsin returned to school this week .

“It is critical for Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 test when they need one, and this program delivers tests right to their door,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “We encourage all Wisconsin households to have COVID-19 self-tests on hand to protect themselves and those around them.”

Taking a COVID-19 self-test provides results within minutes.

As of Sept. 2, free tests will no longer be available through COVIDTests.gov . Tests, however, are still being distributed in other ways, including at 15,000 federally supported community sites such as libraries and pharmacies, and through community health centers. People also can be reimbursed for tests through private and public health insurance plans.

The Biden administration says it has to limit the distribution of tests because Congress has not approved funding to replenish the nation's stockpile.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 testing program is funded in part through the American Rescue Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds .

The Wisconsin Health Department has made nearly 464,000 self-tests available to community organizations and the public since May through programs to local and tribal health departments, K-12 schools, and shelters.

“Continuing to support equitable access to COVID-19 testing remains a top priority,” DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said in a statement. “Rapid results from a self-test allow people to test for COVID-19 at home and make decisions that will help keep them and those around them safe.”

USA Today contributed to this story.

Corrinne Hess can be reached at chess@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @corrihess .

Jake Featherston ✅
3d ago

For what reason? Why do I want to get tested for a cold bug? Even if I think I had the cold I wouldn't get tested

Reply
3
