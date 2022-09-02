Amarillo High comes out on top at the Amarillo City XC Meet

GIRLS VARSITY

The Amarillo City Cross Country meet took place Friday morning with athletes from around the city competing for the title in the varsity girls 5,000-meter run.

Amarillo High junior Emma Milsow came out on top and won by more than 30 seconds with a final time of 20 minutes, 10.22 seconds. She was followed by five other Lady Sandies to round out the top six before Tascosa's Hannah Chavez found her way into seventh (21:36.22).

Jordan Mackie was the top Caprock finisher after placing in 11th with a final time of 21 minutes, 59.00 seconds.

Amarillo High (15) won the meet with its second varsity roster finishing second (52) and Caprock placing third (78).

VARSITY BOYS

Amarillo High senior Noah Watt prevailed in the boys varsity 5K on Friday morning at Dick Bivins Stadium with a final time of 16 minutes, 2.92 seconds.

Eight of the other nine top 10 finishers came from the Amarillo High program while Tascosa's Jarred Lane Kenney (16:14.32) finished in second.

Isaiah Ortiz was the top runner for Caprock with an 11th-place finish in 18 minutes, 55.72 seconds.

The Sandies ran away with the early-season meet win with nine of the top 10 finishers coming from Amarillo High.

FULL RESULTS

GIRLS VARSITY (TOP 15)

5,000 meters: 1. Emma Milsow, Amarillo High, 20:10.22; 2. Kylee Santana, Amarillo High, 20:40.40; 3. Ayla Bear, Amarillo High, 20:53.76; 4. Mali Gomez, Amarillo High, 21:10.62; 5. Kylee Costley, Amarillo High, 21:17.46; 6. Ellie Throckmorton, Amarillo High, 21:24.71; 7. Hannah Chavez, Tascosa, 21:36.22; 8. Brynn Oeschger, Amarillo High, 21:37.43; 9. Adeline Turman, Amarillo High, 21:45.07; 10. Emmerson Gray, Amarillo High, 21:46.10; 11. Jordan Mackie, Caprock, 21:59.00; 12. Braylee Cothrin, Amarillo High, 22:07.85; 13. Kate Gleason, Amarillo High, 22:13.36; 14. Ashley Lee, Amarillo High, 22:14.41; 15. Jaxalee Alvarado, Caprock, 22:27.34

BOYS VARSITY (TOP 15)