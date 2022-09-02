ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo High comes out on top at the Amarillo City XC Meet

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q3CF_0hg2jW0Y00

GIRLS VARSITY

The Amarillo City Cross Country meet took place Friday morning with athletes from around the city competing for the title in the varsity girls 5,000-meter run.

Amarillo High junior Emma Milsow came out on top and won by more than 30 seconds with a final time of 20 minutes, 10.22 seconds. She was followed by five other Lady Sandies to round out the top six before Tascosa's Hannah Chavez found her way into seventh (21:36.22).

Jordan Mackie was the top Caprock finisher after placing in 11th with a final time of 21 minutes, 59.00 seconds.

Amarillo High (15) won the meet with its second varsity roster finishing second (52) and Caprock placing third (78).

VARSITY BOYS

Amarillo High senior Noah Watt prevailed in the boys varsity 5K on Friday morning at Dick Bivins Stadium with a final time of 16 minutes, 2.92 seconds.

Eight of the other nine top 10 finishers came from the Amarillo High program while Tascosa's Jarred Lane Kenney (16:14.32) finished in second.

Isaiah Ortiz was the top runner for Caprock with an 11th-place finish in 18 minutes, 55.72 seconds.

The Sandies ran away with the early-season meet win with nine of the top 10 finishers coming from Amarillo High.

FULL RESULTS

GIRLS VARSITY (TOP 15)

5,000 meters: 1. Emma Milsow, Amarillo High, 20:10.22; 2. Kylee Santana, Amarillo High, 20:40.40; 3. Ayla Bear, Amarillo High, 20:53.76; 4. Mali Gomez, Amarillo High, 21:10.62; 5. Kylee Costley, Amarillo High, 21:17.46; 6. Ellie Throckmorton, Amarillo High, 21:24.71; 7. Hannah Chavez, Tascosa, 21:36.22; 8. Brynn Oeschger, Amarillo High, 21:37.43; 9. Adeline Turman, Amarillo High, 21:45.07; 10. Emmerson Gray, Amarillo High, 21:46.10; 11. Jordan Mackie, Caprock, 21:59.00; 12. Braylee Cothrin, Amarillo High, 22:07.85; 13. Kate Gleason, Amarillo High, 22:13.36; 14. Ashley Lee, Amarillo High, 22:14.41; 15. Jaxalee Alvarado, Caprock, 22:27.34

BOYS VARSITY (TOP 15)

  1. Noah Watt, Amarillo High, 16:02.92; 2. Jarred Lane Kenney, Tascosa, 16:14.32; 3. Parker Maybin, Amarillo High, 16:24.10; 4. Jerin Perkins, Amarillo High, 16:28.98; 5. Jonathan Holloway, Amarillo High, 16:31.18; 6. Beau Turman, Amarillo High, 16:59.69; 7. John Kyle Sparkman, Amarillo High, 17:08.00; 8. SY Theonnes, Amarillo High, 17:13.40; 9. Ian Bailey, Amarillo High, 17:40.35; 10. Connor Spears, Amarillo High, 18:36.39; 11. Isaiah Ortiz, Caprock, 18:55.72; 12. Christian Flores, Tascosa, 18:56.53; 13. Camden Glass, Amarillo High, 19:21.07; 14. Graham Bailey, Amarillo High, 20:36.52; 15. Brodie Lyman, Amarillo High, 20:40.16

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments used during volleyball game

NEW BRAUNFELS - The Comal School District is addressing a viral post on social media that alleges Canyon High School students used racial slurs against the opposing team during a volleyball game. In a statement, the Comal school superintendent says the district and Canyon High School are actively investigating, and...
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
News Channel 25

Texas high school football player dies from head injury sustained during game

DALHART, Texas — A Dalhart ISD high school student and football player has died from a head injury during a junior varsity game in Dimmitt, Texas. Yahir Cancino was a student at Dalhart High School facing their Sundown counterparts when he lost consciousness within the last seven minutes of the last quarter, ABC Amarillo reported Saturday.
DIMMITT, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gleason
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

Abused Beyond Saving?

I’m Alex Hunt, Professor of English at West Texas A&M University in Canyon for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club 2022 Fall Read. It’s my pleasure to be discussing Annie Proulx’s That Old Ace in the Hole, published in 2002. Proulx is best known for her novel The Shipping News, which won both the Pulitzer and the National Book Award, and her short story “Brokeback Mountain,” which caused quite a stir when Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the film version.
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trails at PD Canyon likely to remain closed for holiday weekend

CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon Sate Park, as of Saturday, September 3, trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to the recent rainfall and flooding. Officials stated that trails will likely remain closed through the holiday weekend. They will provide updates on their Facebook page when conditions change. […]
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy