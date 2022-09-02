Read full article on original website
Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight
Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video
It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's gut-wrenching loss to Florida State: 'Mistake after mistake'
Whatever margin for error LSU had going into its opener against Florida State, it had been trimmed down to nothing by the time it took the field on its final drive. The margin was gone, Brian Kelly said, and that’s what cost him team.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Look: Shocked College Football Fan Goes Viral During Game
A shocked college football fan went viral during her team's game on Saturday. ECU faced No. 13 NC State to open up the 2022 college football season. The Pirates lost in brutal fashion, falling to the Wolfpack, 21-20, as ECU missed a last-second field goal. An ECU fan went viral...
Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday
It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1
Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame
Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change
Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
Oregon Makes Official Decision On Quarterback Bo Nix: Fans React
The Bo Nix experiment was on full display in Atlanta this Saturday afternoon, and not in a good way. Nix threw two interceptions and had just 173 yards passing 37 rushing in a 49-3 blowout loss to No. 3 Georgia today. Despite the horrific loss and performance, Dan Lanning and...
Look: Iowa Newspaper's Hawkeyes Headline Is Going Viral
One newspaper in Iowa decided to have some fun with the headline for the Iowa-South Dakota State game. There were no touchdowns scored in the contest as Iowa won, 7-3. The Hawkeyes scored those points with one field goal and two safeties while holding the Jackrabbits to just three points.
Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now. Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be...
