Ohio State

Camp Tuscazoar to participate in Ohio Open Doors program

 4 days ago

ZOARVILLE ― Camp Tuscazoar will will take part in Ohio Open Doors on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Ohio History Connection, Ohio Open Doors is a statewide event in which local historic buildings and landmarks will open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.

Camp Tuscazoar will offer self-guided hikes on its Centennial Trail. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, participants will meet at the camp’s W.C. Moorhead Museum and receive a map and guidebook, along with a brief overview of the Centennial Trail.

As part of Camp Tuscazoar's centennial celebration, a collection of 100 historic sites throughout camp were identified and marked with a unique sign. Hikers who reach at least 50 of the 100 historic locations will earn a commemorative Centennial Trail coin.

Refreshments will be served.Camp Tuscazoar is located on Tuscarawas County Road 83, five miles east of Zoar, near Zoarville.

Comments / 0

