ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bossierpress.com

Community Master Plan & Renovation Discussion on Hirsch Coliseum/Louisiana State Fairgrounds

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, we encourage you to attend a discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds. We have some exciting news to share about improvements to the historic Hirsch, and we’ll be asking for your input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds. We want the night to be both educational and fun! The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered. Community involvement in this discussion is important to us.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BRANCHES RESUME SUNDAY HOURS SEPTEMBER 11

Beginning Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library full-time branches will resume Sunday operating hours. Sunday hours were previously cut in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library branches located within the City of Shreveport (with the exception of the Main (Downtown) Branch), and in Vivian will be open an additional four hours from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each Sunday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KSLA

Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene. Upon arrival, they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 dead in Highland house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Parks And Recreation#Police Jury#The U S Department#Parish Camp
KTAL

1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BRIDGE CLOSURES: LA 154 near Lake Bistineau Dam, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, work will begin on two bridges on LA 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam in south Bossier Parish. This work involves DOTD replacing both bridges that cross over Morrow Branch near McCoy Road. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
K945

This Halloween Superstore Is Now Open In Bossier City

Bossier City has a new Halloween superstore open, which means they have at least two before Labor Day. That's great news for those looking to celebrate spooky season now. Halloween City is now open on Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City, between Bed Bath & Beyond and Belk...its the shopping center off Airline Drive in front of Sam's Club. They are positioned right next to Bed Bath & Beyond.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy