On Wednesday, Sept. 7, we encourage you to attend a discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds. We have some exciting news to share about improvements to the historic Hirsch, and we’ll be asking for your input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds. We want the night to be both educational and fun! The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered. Community involvement in this discussion is important to us.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO