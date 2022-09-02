Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund. Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in...
bossierpress.com
Community Master Plan & Renovation Discussion on Hirsch Coliseum/Louisiana State Fairgrounds
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, we encourage you to attend a discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds. We have some exciting news to share about improvements to the historic Hirsch, and we’ll be asking for your input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds. We want the night to be both educational and fun! The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered. Community involvement in this discussion is important to us.
bossierpress.com
SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BRANCHES RESUME SUNDAY HOURS SEPTEMBER 11
Beginning Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library full-time branches will resume Sunday operating hours. Sunday hours were previously cut in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library branches located within the City of Shreveport (with the exception of the Main (Downtown) Branch), and in Vivian will be open an additional four hours from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each Sunday.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Cite One Store for Underage Alcohol Sales, Six Stores checked
On Friday, Sept 2, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Vice and Bossier City Police Department. Vice units in a joint sting operation cited one store clerk in Bossier Parish for selling alcohol to. persons under the age of 21. All together six stores were checked in the operation. A clerk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene. Upon arrival, they...
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
KTAL
1 dead in Highland house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
KTAL
Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
bossierpress.com
BRIDGE CLOSURES: LA 154 near Lake Bistineau Dam, Bossier Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, work will begin on two bridges on LA 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam in south Bossier Parish. This work involves DOTD replacing both bridges that cross over Morrow Branch near McCoy Road. The...
Go Out to the Weiner Dog Races This Labor Day in Bossier
This weekend, there will be no lack of Labor Day activities. Although most of us are focused on getting out on the water or Labor Day BBQs our friends are hosting there is something very unique that has captured my attention. I mean they had me at weiner dogs. It's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 63-year-old Emiliano Rodriguez, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue. Shreveport Fire Department dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept....
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
This Halloween Superstore Is Now Open In Bossier City
Bossier City has a new Halloween superstore open, which means they have at least two before Labor Day. That's great news for those looking to celebrate spooky season now. Halloween City is now open on Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City, between Bed Bath & Beyond and Belk...its the shopping center off Airline Drive in front of Sam's Club. They are positioned right next to Bed Bath & Beyond.
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
Bossier City, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Parkway High School football team will have a game with Bossier High School on September 05, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services.
KTBS
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
Comments / 0