Louisiana State

Rodney J
3d ago

I speak for myself when I say that I have two daughters who are still in school. A 16 and 17 year old. I don't care what Obiden are anyone else has to say about it but you let a boy walk in a restroom or a shower with either one or my daughter's and see what happens next. We will make the headlines for sure. If his mama and daddy can't teach him better I'll be glad to. You can bet that when I'm done he will be well educated.

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Will Battle Louisiana's Direct Sales Legislation

Tesla will challenge the state of Louisiana's law that bars the auto manufacturer from selling directly to consumers. According to Reuters, Tesla calls the state's refusal "protectionist and anti-competitive." Tesla's battle with Louisiana is the latest in a series of legal battles against several states that don't allow direct sales....
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources

(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
LOUISIANA STATE

