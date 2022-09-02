ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

KATU.com

Three more teens arrested on assault charges after Keizer Target incident

Police say they have arrested three other teenagers who they say are linked to a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store Friday where a group of youths were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man. A 14-year-old girl is facing third-degree assault while two boys, ages 15...
KEIZER, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Guns, drugs, cash seized in Labor Day arrest

The suspect was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle in Northeast Portland.Police arrested a suspect and seized guns, drugs and cash during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the person was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle near Northeast 96th and Sandy on Sept. 5. Police said they recovered two guns, steroids, suspected Fentanyl, muscle relaxers, about 10 ounces of meth, and $1,726. Investigators said one of the guns was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland

Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping

Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
CAMAS, WA
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
canbyfirst.com

Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
BORING, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man fatally shot in Old Town identified

Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
KEIZER, OR

