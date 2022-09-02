Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Three more teens arrested on assault charges after Keizer Target incident
Police say they have arrested three other teenagers who they say are linked to a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store Friday where a group of youths were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man. A 14-year-old girl is facing third-degree assault while two boys, ages 15...
Guns, drugs, cash seized in Labor Day arrest
The suspect was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle in Northeast Portland.Police arrested a suspect and seized guns, drugs and cash during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the person was arrested walking away from a stolen vehicle near Northeast 96th and Sandy on Sept. 5. Police said they recovered two guns, steroids, suspected Fentanyl, muscle relaxers, about 10 ounces of meth, and $1,726. Investigators said one of the guns was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland
Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
Hillsboro standoff ends well: Man, 47, surrenders
The incident began as a domestic violence call, Hillsboro police said, where a man later identified as Gary D. Stevens brandished a handgun and threatened his partner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman jumps from car to escape kidnapper; man arrested
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, a family in Camas woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
kptv.com
Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping
Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
Teens booked after Keizer Target incident; officer assaulted
Two teens were arrested after a disturbance at the Keizer Target store Friday night escalated into assaults, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
No indictment against ex-Oregon doctor accused of abuse
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County grand jury has declined to indict a former suburban Portland doctor on criminal charges of sexual misconduct and abuse of patients, finding there isn't enough evidence to prove the claims, the county district attorney's office announced. The grand jury heard testimony from...
KATU.com
Vancouver man missing since May 2021 identified as person found dead in Columbia River
The family of a missing Vancouver man is finding some closure after the medical examiner has identified him as a person recovered from the Columbia River earlier this year. Brandon Majors was reported as missing since May of 2021. PAST COVERAGE | One year later, police seek information on missing...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Beaverton police officer pulls man from burning, rolled-over car
A Beaverton police officer pulled a man out of a burning car after a rollover crash last week. The rescue was captured on body camera video. Beaverton Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the car on...
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
canbyfirst.com
Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
Man found shot in leg, rushed to hospital
A man was found shot in the leg in Northeast Portland over the weekend, authorities say.
Man fatally shot in Old Town identified
Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Surveillance captures 53 rapid fire shots in Portland
Dramatic video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least 3 people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession in Southeast Portland.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
Comments / 0