Colorado State

KATU.com

September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts

PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Sturgill Fire in Wallowa County explodes Monday, Gov. Brown issues Conflagration Act

WILLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this evening due to the Sturgill Fire burning in Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command. Officials say the fire is now at 12,000 acres and has significantly increased today due to weather conditions.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Local fire crews deployed to help fight Double Creek Fire

As dry and hot weather continues, fire crews across Oregon were deployed Saturday to help contain another fast-growing wildfire burning in the northeast corner of the state. The Double Creek fire grew to nearly 38,000 acres by Sunday morning near the unincorporated community of Imnaha in Wallowa County. Evacuation orders...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

The Standard's Volunteer Expo

The Standard's Volunteer Expo is a free event that brings nonprofits together in one place, helping Oregonians discover service and donation opportunities that fit their skills and interests. Participating organizations represent a wide variety of focus areas including arts, culture, humanities, the environment, animal welfare, health, human services and more....
OREGON STATE
