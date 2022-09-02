ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Fran Cosmo lead singer of BOSTON to perform a concert at the 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair, Sat. Nov 19.

BREVARD COUNTY, VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm. Fair gates open from 1 pm until midnight.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard County Fire Rescue Hosts Sudden Cardiac Arrest Recognition Ceremony for Lightning Strike Survivors

BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Two lightning strike survivors were reunited in Viera on Thursday with the Brevard County first responders who saved their lives. Brevard County Fire Rescue and Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call involving 12-year-old Lori Leer and 14-year-old McKenzie McCord who were both struck by lightning on June 10 while playing outdoors.
Brevard-Based Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX

BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Sidus Space, Inc., a Brevard County-based Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
OBITUARY: Richard David Weseman, 71, of Merritt Island, Passed Away Aug. 24

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Richard David Weseman, 71, of Merritt Island, formerly of Albany, New York passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday August 24, 2022. Known to his friends and family as Rick or Uncle Ricky, he will be remembered for his loving, giving nature, and zest for life. He truly never met a stranger, wherever he went he made friends.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

