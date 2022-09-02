Read full article on original website
Eastern Florida State Titans Cross Country Teams Set to Make Debut at EFSC Classic on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College cross country teams will make their debut Saturday morning on the Melbourne campus of Eastern Florida State College. The Titans will host the EFSC Classic Saturday with the women’s race beginning at 8 a.m. and the men’s...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UCF to Host Louisville Under the Lights Friday Night at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando
UCFKNIGHTS.COM – After opening the season with a dominant 56-10 win against South Carolina State, the UCF football team (1-0) will host Louisville (0-1) under the lights Friday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. GAME INFORMATION. ■ Date: Friday, Sept. 9. ■...
Eastern Florida State’s Laura Cetina, Ryan Thomas Named Student-Athletes of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pair of soccer players had big weeks and are the Orlando Health Student-Athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 4. Women’s soccer player Laura Cetina and men’s soccer player Ryan Thomas helped their teams to wins as both teams went unbeaten last week.
Six Space Coast Businesses are Finalists for 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and GrowFL announced that six companies from Florida’s Space Coast were selected as a 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalist. The awards program recognizes impressive second-stage companies from throughout the state for...
Eastern Florida State College, Industry Partners Welcome 11 New Students to Apprenticeship Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College and a team of industry partners welcomed 11 new students into a growing apprenticeship program Tuesday that is playing an important role in providing area companies with high-tech workers. The Space Coast Consortium Apprenticeship Program — an industry-driven effort led by...
First Legends of the Indian River Lagoon Hall of Fame to be Inducted Nov. 4 in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE BEACH, FLORIDA – The first Legends of the Indian River Lagoon, a new hall of fame, will be inducted by Marine Resources Council at the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront on November 4. The event is set to take place from 5-8 p.m. Their stories...
Fran Cosmo lead singer of BOSTON to perform a concert at the 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair, Sat. Nov 19.
BREVARD COUNTY, VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm. Fair gates open from 1 pm until midnight.
WATCH: BCSO Haunted Jail Trail Returns October 21-22, 28-29 Get Your Tickets Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – This year’s Haunted Jail Trail will be even more frightening than last year’s and it’s all for a great cause to help benefit first responders in Brevard County during a time of need. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity is a not-for-profit...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
Port Canaveral Foreign Trade Zone Expands With Addition at Melbourne Orlando International Airport
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Port Canaveral’s Foreign Trade Zone #136 has expanded once again with the addition of Melbourne Orlando International Airport as an FTZ Operator for the receipt, storage, and distribution of jet fuel for international flights operating from the airport. Deliveries of...
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 90 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Friday in Brevard County calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high near 90. South southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph with a chance of precipitation is 80%. ■ Friday Night: A 40...
Brevard County Fire Rescue Hosts Sudden Cardiac Arrest Recognition Ceremony for Lightning Strike Survivors
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Two lightning strike survivors were reunited in Viera on Thursday with the Brevard County first responders who saved their lives. Brevard County Fire Rescue and Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call involving 12-year-old Lori Leer and 14-year-old McKenzie McCord who were both struck by lightning on June 10 while playing outdoors.
City of Palm Bay to Host Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall on September 11
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay will host a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Palm Bay City Hall on Sunday, September 11 at 12 noon to honor the fallen. The ceremony will include guest speakers, a bell ringing ceremony, and a moment...
UPDATE: Fatal Shark Attack in the Bahamas On Harmony of the Seas Cruise Ship Passenger Under Investigation
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A cruise ship passenger traveling on the Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas out of Port Canaveral was killed by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday. The 58-year-old female victim, who was a member of...
Brevard-Based Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Sidus Space, Inc., a Brevard County-based Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
PETER CRANIS: July Brevard County Tourist Development Tax Comes in at Record-Setting $2.276 Million
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – July Tourist Development Tax has come in at $2.276 million – a record for the month of July, making it the 16th consecutive month of “best month ever” results. This is 7.5% ahead of the previous high July which was $2.117 million last year.
OBITUARY: Richard David Weseman, 71, of Merritt Island, Passed Away Aug. 24
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Richard David Weseman, 71, of Merritt Island, formerly of Albany, New York passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday August 24, 2022. Known to his friends and family as Rick or Uncle Ricky, he will be remembered for his loving, giving nature, and zest for life. He truly never met a stranger, wherever he went he made friends.
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 8:15 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm and Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm until 8:15 PM EDT. The storm could produce steep waves for the impacted area. Wind gusts are...
OBITUARY: Former Attorney, Port Canaveral Commissioner Joe Matheny, 86, Passed Away Aug. 30
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Former Port Canaveral Commissioner and Brevard County attorney Joe Matheny passed away on August 30 at the age of 86. Matheny served on the Commission for District 2 from 1997 to 2012 and was a former Titusville attorney. He was unanimously...
