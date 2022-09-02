Read full article on original website
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
Internal email shows director admitting DPS 'shares in the failure' during Uvalde tragedy
An internal email shows the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director admitting that his troopers share in the failure during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May. The email, which was provided by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, was sent July 20 from DPS director Steven...
Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally
AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
Thresher shark washes ashore in Washington, public necropsy performed at beach
SEASIDE, Ore. (KATU) — A large thresher shark washed up on a Washington state beach Friday, and staff with an Oregon aquarium held a public necropsy to educate beachgoers the following day. The Seaside Aquarium said it first learned the shark washed ashore Friday night on the Long Beach...
DPS: Two Austin-area fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody
State law enforcement officials say two Austin-area fugitives who were on the Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody. DPS says 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Austin, and 30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Hutto. Bird was a registered sex...
Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding
"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
Tarrant County's Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic challenge
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, one of Texas’ most prominent Republican local leaders, is backing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger. “The one person who I'll support statewide that will get me a little in trouble: Mike Collier for lieutenant governor,” Whitley said on Y’all-itics, a WFAA politics podcast.
Political expert weighs in on new campaign ads in race for Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Labor day kicks off the unofficial start of the fall campaign season. Governor Greg Abbott came out with a swing with his new attack ad slamming his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke claiming he wants to defund the police. O’rourke’s campaign told CBS Austin that's not true.
