Colorado State

CBS Austin

Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally

AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
CBS Austin

DPS: Two Austin-area fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody

State law enforcement officials say two Austin-area fugitives who were on the Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody. DPS says 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Austin, and 30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Hutto. Bird was a registered sex...
