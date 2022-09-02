Read full article on original website
WNEM
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
violetskyadventures.com
Try a Zehnder’s Famous Chicken Dinner
From Prohibition to the Great Depression to famous fried chicken, Zehnder’s has had quite the past. Not only famous for their delicious food, the historic hotel it lies inside is equally as intriguing. The restaurant prides itself on serving over 30 million people since its opening in 1856. About.
Morning Sun
Gratiot County Players ready for upcoming season
The Gratiot County Players will be kicking off its 54th season next month with the first of four productions on the 2022-23 schedule. After canceling the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was “extremely successful, proving our patrons were anxious to get back to doing one of the many things they love to do,” the group’s Marketing and Development Director Angie Ballard stated in a letter to sponsors.
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected
BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
violetskyadventures.com
Michigan’s Largest Covered Wooden Bridge
Officially named “Holz Brücke” for wooden bridge in German, this covered bridge in Frankenmuth is the largest in Michigan. It has stood as a cross point over the Cass River since 1980 and the story of how it came into place is fascinating. About. The idea for...
WNEM
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 4
Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. TV5 News Update: Monday morning, September 5. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
wsgw.com
Man Dies After Crash in Isabella County
One person is dead and two other injured after a Friday crash in Isabella County. Police say the crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. when a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport failed to yield to a black, 2011 GMC Terrain at a traffic light at Broadway and Summerton roads. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
Morning Sun
Boil water advisory lifted in Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant has announced the boil water advisory has been lifted throughout the city, and consumption of drinking water may resume immediately. After two rounds of testing, all water samples have passed. Residents may notice the smell of chlorine in water, due to Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) request for elevated chlorine during the boil water advisory.
81-Year-Old Driver Dies After Mt. Pleasant Two-Car Crash
An 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant Friday night, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Road and Summerton Road. They say an 80-year-old woman ran through a stop at Broadway Road, causing the car...
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WNEM
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
wsgw.com
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
