Austin, TX

CBS Austin

DPS: Two Austin-area fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody

State law enforcement officials say two Austin-area fugitives who were on the Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody. DPS says 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Austin, and 30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Hutto. Bird was a registered sex...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after Taylor crash leaves two dead

Two people were killed Monday night in Taylor after a multi-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunk driver. According to the Taylor Police Department, 40-year-old John Crayton, Jr. is charged with two counts of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of FM 973 and...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Leander ISD bus involved in traffic crash

A Leander ISD bus was badly damaged in a traffic crash Tuesday morning. It happened a little before noon in the northbound lanes of 183A frontage road at the San Gabriel Parkway intersection. Authorities have released few details on the crash. It's unclear if anyone was injured. CBS Austin has...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Two killed after crash involving large truck on I-35 in Downtown Austin

Two people are dead after a large truck collided with a small car Tuesday morning on I-35 in Downtown Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they were responding to crash around 8:30 a.m. on I-35 heading southbound at Exit 234 A Cesar Chavez. ATCEMS says the crash involved a large truck...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

4 injured in rollover collision in E Austin

Four people were injured in a rollover collision on State Highway 130 in east Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near FM 696 around 4:09 p.m. Three pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious to serious injuries. ALSO...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally

AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin

One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

My ATX Water helps Austinites save water and money

There is a new initiative in the pipes that can help Austinites save water and money. Today, Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water is here to talk about My ATX Water, an exciting new project to upgrade all water meters across the city of Austin. Follow...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tunes Tuesday: Johnathan Terrell

It is a tunes kinda Tuesday and today's artist is having a big year. Jonathan Terrell has been touring the world with Midland! Terrell has been called a street poet with the theatrics of a Texas Springsteen and the introspective power of Townes Van Zandt. Hitting our 'We Are Austin'...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
AUSTIN, TX

