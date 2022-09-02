Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
DPS: Two Austin-area fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody
State law enforcement officials say two Austin-area fugitives who were on the Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody. DPS says 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Austin, and 30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Hutto. Bird was a registered sex...
CBS Austin
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after Taylor crash leaves two dead
Two people were killed Monday night in Taylor after a multi-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunk driver. According to the Taylor Police Department, 40-year-old John Crayton, Jr. is charged with two counts of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of FM 973 and...
CBS Austin
Man dies two days after he was hit by officer's vehicle following pursuit in NE Austin
A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin Friday evening died from his injuries after he was hit by an officer's vehicle. Pflugerville city officials said police identified the man as 44-year-old Joshua Butler of Austin. ALSO | Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs...
CBS Austin
Leander ISD bus involved in traffic crash
A Leander ISD bus was badly damaged in a traffic crash Tuesday morning. It happened a little before noon in the northbound lanes of 183A frontage road at the San Gabriel Parkway intersection. Authorities have released few details on the crash. It's unclear if anyone was injured. CBS Austin has...
CBS Austin
Two killed after crash involving large truck on I-35 in Downtown Austin
Two people are dead after a large truck collided with a small car Tuesday morning on I-35 in Downtown Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they were responding to crash around 8:30 a.m. on I-35 heading southbound at Exit 234 A Cesar Chavez. ATCEMS says the crash involved a large truck...
CBS Austin
4 injured in rollover collision in E Austin
Four people were injured in a rollover collision on State Highway 130 in east Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near FM 696 around 4:09 p.m. Three pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious to serious injuries. ALSO...
CBS Austin
Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally
AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
CBS Austin
One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin
One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
CBS Austin
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
CBS Austin
My ATX Water helps Austinites save water and money
There is a new initiative in the pipes that can help Austinites save water and money. Today, Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water is here to talk about My ATX Water, an exciting new project to upgrade all water meters across the city of Austin. Follow...
CBS Austin
Keeping Austin music alive and well. A sneak-peek of HAAM Day 2022, powered by PNC Bank!
Fact: Austin is the live music capital of the world. In order to keep our town tuneful, it takes the entire community to support our musicians and events like HAAM Day. Dillan Knudson joins Trevor Scott to share why this initiative is so important to PNC Bank. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Tunes Tuesday: Johnathan Terrell
It is a tunes kinda Tuesday and today's artist is having a big year. Jonathan Terrell has been touring the world with Midland! Terrell has been called a street poet with the theatrics of a Texas Springsteen and the introspective power of Townes Van Zandt. Hitting our 'We Are Austin'...
CBS Austin
'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
