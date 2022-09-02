Read full article on original website
KTAL
1 wounded in N. Shreveport shooting
Police and EMS crews are on the scene of a shooting in North Shreveport that left at least one person injured. SNAP benefits backlog continues, state workers say …. Storms decreasing by mid-week along with temperatures. First little free pantry in Sibley, Louisiana. Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church...
KTAL
1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
KTAL
Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
KTAL
3 arrested in Anderson Island car theft, shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody in connection with a shooting Monday night in Shreveport that left one person with critical injuries. The shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway, where officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
KTAL
Suspect in fatal MLK shooting caught while riding in stolen car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June. Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
KTAL
85-year-old identified as driver in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup. The truck failed to stop at the scene of the crash and, officials said it continued traveling south.
KTAL
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.
KTAL
Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport. Police say 20-year-old Jasmine Buckner and 44-year-old Jonathan Buckner are wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas at the Northside Villas apartments on N. Market Street Monday afternoon.
KTAL
13-year-old arrested, 3 others sought after Blanchard apartment complex vehicle burglaries
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 13-year-old is in jail, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three more teens in connection with multiple car burglaries early Tuesday morning. A concerned citizen made a call around 3:17 a.m. to report multiple masked juveniles at the Corridor Apartments...
KTAL
Suicide crisis line receives 1,400 calls from Louisiana after launch of ‘988’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two months since the National Hotline launched the three-digit number: “988.” One month after launching, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received more than 1,400 calls in the state of Louisiana. “It’s free of charge, and it’s staffed by trained crisis...
KTAL
1 dead in Highland house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
KTAL
First little free pantry in Sibley, Louisiana
He is known for his annual warming elders’ tootsies sock drive. He was named a Louisiana ambassador by La. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for promoting the beautification of the state and he has volunteered at many food banks.
KTAL
Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
KTAL
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: September 4, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz we have an exclusive sit down interview with Grambling State University Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott, and introduce our first Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week for the 2022-23 year. You can catch the Sunday Night Sports...
KTAL
Scattered storms continue for a few more days
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve been enjoying the warm weather with a chance of daily thunderstorms we will continue in this pattern for another 48 hours. Drier air will return Thursday and Friday, but a few storms may pass through the region again over the weekend. Warm...
KTAL
Scattered storms stick around this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance of scattered thunderstorms will continue this week keeping our temperatures near or slightly below average throughout the week. Scattered Labor Day storms: Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be ongoing this morning across the northern ArkLaTex. An area of low pressure and trailing stationary front will bring an increasing chance of storms as temperatures begin to rise. Warm and humid air will build across the ArkLaTex this afternoon triggering scattered thunderstorms between noon and sunset.
