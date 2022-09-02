ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

5 takeaways from Penn State and Purdue’s barnburner of a season opener

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uC9OL_0hg2hsA000

Who said Big Ten Football was boring?! Thursday night, primetime week one with the entire college football world tuning in, or at least flipping the channels between this and the insane Backyard Brawl. Penn State and Purdue delivered a classic game. I feel bad for anyone who turned this off after halftime, because everything went off the rails after the 30-minute feeling out process.

This was a high-scoring 35-31 affair that had everything. With a few star-making performances, a back-and-forth fourth quarter, and a comeback moment from an unlikely candidate, this week one classic is a great way to kick off the week for the Big Ten. Here are the big takeaways.

So that's why Charlie Jones transferred...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUVZy_0hg2hsA000 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest questions for Purdue this year was at receiver. They didn't have a bad cast by any means, but who was going to step up as the leader? It just had to be Chuck Sizzle. Charlie Jones transferring away in the offseason was a massive blow to the Hawkeyes, even more so now with their current lack of depth at receiver. After his 12-catch, 153 receiving yards week one performance against Penn State, it became quickly apparent how wasted he was at Iowa. He put up nearly half his total from last year in one game with the Boilermakers! This could be a long one for Iowa fans if this is who Charlie Jones really is.

Penn State chose the wrong quarterback... until they didn't

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvj1V_0hg2hsA000 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Boy, was there a lot of freezing cold takes after the game, especially from myself. Before the game, Desmond Howard said he had Penn State specifically because of Sean Clifford. We all laughed at that statement, and laughed some more as Clifford struggled badly. https://twitter.com/Jacobkeppen/status/1565474138717913095?s=20&t=ms-Qx-J01XlhVpGXd8Gqcg He nearly threw the game away with a horrendous fourth quarter interception. That was after everyone saw the insane potential backup Drew Allar had for a series. After all the clowning, the calling for Franklin's job (those should still not be ignored), Sean Clifford led the game-winning drive. He didn't really do anything spectacular, but he torched the Purdue defense with a thousand paper cuts. Overall, his stat line suggests a way better game than what was played, a theme for his career. He might be the hero at the end of the game, but he shouldn't be let off the hook.

A learning experience for Manny Diaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FJ79_0hg2hsA000 Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was an up-and-down game for new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. His defense looked great in the first half, holding Purdue to only 10 points. Then, some cracks started to show in the second half. Purdue stormed ahead in the third quarter on the arm of Aidan O'Connell, the Boilermakers scoring twice to start the third quarter. His defense locked down when it mattered, though, sacking AOC twice through creative blitzes to finish the game. I'm not so worried about letting up yards through the air for Penn State. Aidan O'Connell is one of the better quarterbacks in the nation, and apparently Charlie Jones is fantastic as well. They still made O'Connell earn every single yard. The run game is something to keep an eye on. While Purdue didn't put up the best night on the ground, there were holes for the backs to follow. Something to watch for later in the season against teams like
Michigan and Minnesota.

Joey Porter Jr. is a star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbzQm_0hg2hsA000 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If the college football masses didn't know about cornerback Joey Porter Jr. before this game, they do now. The son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, he carried the load for the Penn State secondary. For some reason, O'Connell kept trying him and it never really worked when targeting him. He should've had a pick-six to start the game, too. Watch out for Porter Jr. come draft time.

Purdue is going to be a hard place to play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21frNo_0hg2hsA000 Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is a pretty obvious one, but it is going to be hard to come into Ross-Ade Stadium and come away with a result. That crowd for primetime Thursday night was electric, and a perfect illustration of why college football is amazing. Purdue isn't the first name to come to mind for hardest venues to play in as an opponent, but they are definitely a notable one.
Iowa plays at Purdue in week nine. [listicle id=8991] [listicle id=8715] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Jones
Person
Sean Clifford
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame

Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Steelers#American Football#College Football#Backyard Brawl
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Local newspaper hammers Iowa for lack of offense with creative headline

Iowa didn’t exactly put on an offensive clinic on Saturday, and they’re hearing it from all angles on the day after. First, the Hawkeyes were the butt of many jokes on social media due to their inefficiency in their 7-3 victory over South Dakota State. However, even newspapers are getting in on the fun, as The Gazette took a creative shot at the Hawkeyes offense with their headline on Sunday.
AMES, IA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy