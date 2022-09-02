ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Kirkland, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kirkland, WA
Cars
Seattle, WA
Cars
City
Kirkland, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Seattle Police Department#Shooting#Property Crime#Auto Tune Repair#Kirkland Police Lrb#Ford Fusion#Bellevue Police
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, September 3, 2022

On 09/03/2022 6:13 p.m. in the 100 Blk Franklin St NE, police arrested Jazlyne Rose Herron, 29, on suspicion of failure to appear. On 09/03/2022 6:12 p.m. in the 100 Blk Franklin St NE, police arrested Jazlyne Rose Herron, 29, on suspicion of failure to appear. On 09/03/2022 6:09 p.m....
q13fox.com

Man found shot dead in Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts

Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Miles-long backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy