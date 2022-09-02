Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
MyNorthwest
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
myeverettnews.com
Everett PD Searches For Gunman After Lunchtime Shooting At Henry M. Jackson Park
Just after 1 PM Monday afternoon Everett Police were called to reports of gunfire near the playground at Henry M. Jackson Park at 17th and State Street in north Everett. On arrival they found one man who had been shot. Medics were called and the man was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center.
KOMO News
One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 3, 2022
On 09/03/2022 6:13 p.m. in the 100 Blk Franklin St NE, police arrested Jazlyne Rose Herron, 29, on suspicion of failure to appear. On 09/03/2022 6:12 p.m. in the 100 Blk Franklin St NE, police arrested Jazlyne Rose Herron, 29, on suspicion of failure to appear. On 09/03/2022 6:09 p.m....
q13fox.com
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
SWAT team called to Monroe for possible armed break-in
A business owner called police and saw ammunition on the ground, leading officials to believe the person was armed. A suspect was not located and no one was injured.
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
Fatal pileup closes southbound I-5 near Northgate for hours
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were closed for nearly five hours after a fatal crash early Tuesday. The three right lanes are now open. The left lane remains blocked. The crash at Northeast Northgate Way happened at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two semitrucks and two...
KIRO 7 Seattle
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
Neighbors say Orting shooting victim ‘kept to himself’
News spread quickly among the people who live in Chinook Estates that something terrible had happened in a house where a 51-year-old man lived mostly with his German Shepherd dog and a cat. He lived outside of Orting in Pierce County, and many of his neighbors say like a lot...
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Chronicle
Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts
Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
KING-5
Miles-long backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 1