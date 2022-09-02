ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Lanes reopen after I-75 shuts down due to truck fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open, according to Georgia DOT. A truck fire closed all lanes of I-75 north and southbound at Tara Boulevard Monday morning. The truck was burning for hours, first being reported a little after 3 a.m. Drivers were encouraged to use...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man found dead in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

