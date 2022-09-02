Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County. "My son was going home from...
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car Sunday night on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on tracks in Coweta County
PALMETTO, Ga. — No one was hurt on Friday after a train crashed into a semi-truck that was stuck on the tracks in a Coweta County portion of Palmetto. CSX officials say one of their trains crashed into the unoccupied truck at Johnston Circle at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-75 in Clayton County reopen after crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County have reopened after a fiery crash early this morning involving a tractor-trailer and sedan. The northbound lanes are still closed. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes...
International Business Times
7-Year-Old Left To Die In Hit-And-Run While Walking On Highway At Night
A 7-year-old child in Georgia was left to die after being struck by a passing vehicle while walking on a six-lane highway in the middle of the night, Clayton County Police Department said. The police responded to a report of a hit and run northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
Police: Car crash victim hit, killed after climbing over dividing wall onto I-75
ATLANTA — One person involved in a single car crash on Interstate 85 died after police said the person attempted to climb over the dividing wall of the interstate. WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. showed live pictures of the crash investigative near I-75 and I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. Later...
Lanes reopen after I-75 shuts down due to truck fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open, according to Georgia DOT. A truck fire closed all lanes of I-75 north and southbound at Tara Boulevard Monday morning. The truck was burning for hours, first being reported a little after 3 a.m. Drivers were encouraged to use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a woman was killed in the crash. The woman was in her SUV when she crashed into [..]
1 Woman Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County. The crash occurred around a mile from the Alabama-Georgia line on County Road 126 at 1:10 a.m. A 2007 Chevy Suburban driven by a female failed to [..]
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: Man killed in shooting at College Park gas station over 'act of jealousy'
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station Monday morning in College Park, according to police. The motive -- police said -- appears to stem from "an act of jealousy." In a news release, College Park Police said they were called to...
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex. Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Woman dies after her SUV crashes into semi-truck
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after a crashing into a tractor trailer in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta Fire Department said they responded to the 2300 block of Marietta Blvd northwest at 4:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
CBS 46
Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
CBS 46
Man found dead in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
Comments / 0