3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.

The Largo Police Department said Ethan Allen Murphy, 29, of Largo; Nicole Rene Tarble, 38, of Clearwater; and Ryan Joseph Hansel, 45, of Largo were arrested early that morning after officers conducted a search of the home.

According to their arrest affidavits, the three suspects lived at an apartment on 4th Street Northwest, running it as a drug house for the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During their search of the unit, officers found cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The department said statements, surveillance operations, traffic stops, and evidence from the suspects’ trash supported the drug house allegations.

All three suspects were booked on charges of operating a drug house and possession of a controlled substance.

