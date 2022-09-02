ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21orFi_0hg2hO7Y00

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.

The Largo Police Department said Ethan Allen Murphy, 29, of Largo; Nicole Rene Tarble, 38, of Clearwater; and Ryan Joseph Hansel, 45, of Largo were arrested early that morning after officers conducted a search of the home.

According to their arrest affidavits, the three suspects lived at an apartment on 4th Street Northwest, running it as a drug house for the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During their search of the unit, officers found cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The department said statements, surveillance operations, traffic stops, and evidence from the suspects’ trash supported the drug house allegations.

All three suspects were booked on charges of operating a drug house and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 25

It’s PAT!!!!!!
3d ago

What a trio of winners🤮🤮🤮 Nicole should be Nick or more like Nicholas but whatever, I’m glad they were busted. Great job LEOs 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Reply
6
Jo Ann Mills
3d ago

some of you ppl got fried ice cream for brains. "they look like decent ppl. what planet are some of you from?" were you rejected from other planets?

Reply(2)
2
Marvin Johnson
4d ago

So much easier to do right... trust I know....took me 40 years but I got it!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Police: Child in Florida finds gun, shoots and wounds infant

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old found a gun in a home and shot an infant, police said Sunday. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release the 5-month-old baby was shot in the hip but the injury does not appear life-threatening. Investigators were working to learn exactly how the shooting occurred.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Drug House#Methamphetamine#Nexstar Media Inc
10 Tampa Bay

Elderly man drowns off Maderia Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man has drowned off Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday to a beach located near the Seabreeze Condos on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach. The agency said the man was rushed...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
bulletin-news.com

Woman Facing Charges After Child Finds Gun, Shoots and Wounds 5-Month-Old Baby in Tampa

After a 3-year-old discovered a pistol in a house and shot a newborn, authorities said Sunday, a Florida mother is now being charged with child negligence. The 5-month-old infant was shot in the hip, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department, but the wound doesn’t seem life-threatening. Researchers were trying to determine precisely how the incident happened.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy