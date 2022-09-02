MCPS Community Message: A Letter from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight – “A Great First Week of School”

Read full article on original website
‘County Schools’ Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Presentation Starting Monday, Sept. 5
Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
School board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism
The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online.
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
WJLA
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
NBC Washington
DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue
Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Councilmembers Jawando and Rice and Council President Albornoz Host Council’s African Heritage Month Commemoration on Sept. 13
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sep. 2, 2022—The Montgomery County Council will hold its second annual African Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmembers Will Jawando and Craig Rice and Council President Gabe Albornoz on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s commemoration, which includes a video segment, is the African influence in Montgomery County and the U.S. The celebration will also showcase African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire.
NBC Washington
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved
Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
Maryland parents raise concerns about gun safety in schools
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Two high schools were on lockdown in Prince George’s County for reports of someone having a weapon within the first week of school. Now, parents are concerned for students’ safety. Bladensburg High School students rushed to the nearest classroom when the school was locked down Thursday for nearly 3 […]
D.C. Charter Board Plans Review Oversight in Wake of KIPP Fraud Scandal Involving Late Mayor
Weeks before Ward’s death, officials at KIPP DC conducted an internal audit that revealed irregularities in spending. The post D.C. Charter Board Plans Review Oversight in Wake of KIPP Fraud Scandal Involving Late Mayor appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade. FOX 5's Sue Palka was honored as the Grand Marshall of the 84th annual Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg!. This is the first parade for Gaithersburg since it took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured marching bands, dancers and community groups - in addition to Sue of course, who had a chance to catch up with her FOX 5 fans.
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
Landon School 'Deeply Concerned' By Video Of Boys Singing Song With Racial Slur On Metro
Officials at an all-boys Maryland prep school have issued a statement in response to a video that shows a group of them singing a song containing a racial slur on the Metro this week. The video posted last Thursday, Sept. 1 to various DCHomos social platforms shows the group of...
mocoshow.com
Swim School Founded by U.S. National Champion Swimmer Chris DeJong is Coming to Germantown
Big Blue Swim School, founded in 2009 by U.S National Champion swimmer Chris DeJong, is moving into the Germantown Commons shopping center, occupying the location that was home to Monkey Joe’s from 2016-2019 and Hard Times Cafe before that. This will be Big Blue Swim School’s first Maryland location, but the company made its way to the Metro area in 2021 when it acquired Tom Dolan Swim School in the spring of 2021 to expand the swim lessons brand to Northern Virginia with schools in Dulles and Falls Church. Gold’s Gym will also be coming to the shopping center when it opens a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th next to Bed Bath & Beyond. Additional information per Big Blue Swim School available below:
Two teenagers killed within hours of each other
17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, a student at Mervo High, was shot and killed Friday. Hours later, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Baltimore County.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
