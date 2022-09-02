Read full article on original website
Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed. The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project. The closure is...
WILX-TV
Michigan roads busy with holiday travelers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. There are 77 rest stops in the state of Michigan....
WILX-TV
Crash between 2 motorcycles kills 1 in Barry County
PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision between two motorcycles killed a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:15 near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads. Police said two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Milo Road and when one slowed down to turn onto Parker Road, they were rear-ended by the other motorcyclist. The crash caused both riders to fall from their bikes.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
WILX-TV
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there is one less reckless driver on the streets. LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and running red lights. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop. Following a short...
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
abc12.com
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
WILX-TV
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
Meth, heroin and more found on driver during Lansing area stop
Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.
WILX-TV
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Consumers working to fix traffic light following crash
Consumers Energy is working to repair a traffic light following a crash involving a car striking a pole.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy in Ithaca working to get gas services back up after pipe incident
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Workers from Consumers Energy spent Sunday fixing the disconnected natural gas services that impacted Ithaca residents and businesses. About 1,400 Consumers Energy customers have experienced the loss of natural gas because an underground pipeline was struck causing Consumers Energy to disconnect its natural gas services. If customers were not present when workers arrived to restore service, Consumers Energy have left a green door tag with instructions to schedule a relight.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 2 arrested after guns found during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop Tuesday resulted in “more guns off the street,” police said. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of two guns. Police said a 30-year-old suspect was taken into...
fox2detroit.com
State trooper gets rammed by speeding driver north of Lansing before being arrested with gun, cocaine
FOX 2 - A traffic stop took a threatening turn for a Michigan State Police trooper north of Lansing on Friday. The trooper tried to pull over a driver going 97 miles an hour on I-69 -- but they refused to stop. Then, in Shiawassee County -- an MSP trooper tried to use stop sticks, but the driver crashed into the patrol car.
Murals, music and munchies: Your guide to Jackson’s Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – The final Bright Walls festival is here and organizers are gearing up to send it off with a bang. Murals and entertainment hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson on Sept. 8-11. A full weekend of events are scheduled. “We’re definitely excited for the...
WILX-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
WILX-TV
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle. MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.
Man assaults 2 juvenile employees at West Michigan Burger King, police say
WYOMING, MI – A male customer assaulted two juvenile employees at Burger King on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man was unhappy with his service at Burger King, 1313 28th St., on Sept. 4, and climbed over the counter, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. He then assaulted...
