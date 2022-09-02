PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision between two motorcycles killed a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:15 near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads. Police said two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Milo Road and when one slowed down to turn onto Parker Road, they were rear-ended by the other motorcyclist. The crash caused both riders to fall from their bikes.

