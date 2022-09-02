Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all saying same thing as Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction from bench to Antony’s goal caught on camera
MANCHESTER UNITED supporters were quick to hail Cristiano Ronaldo for his reaction to Antony’s debut goal against Arsenal. The Brazilian curled past Aaron Ramsdale just before half time at Old Trafford to send the home crowd crazy on Sunday. Antony only arrived for £85million this week but was thrust...
Antony responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing ovation after Man Utd goal and brands team-mate his ‘idol’
MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's standing ovation as he celebrated his goal. The Brazilian was congratulated by the 37-year-old after he scored on his United debut in the win over Arsenal. Antony was substituted off after 58 minutes and replaced by Ronaldo who smiled at him.
Cristiano Ronaldo warned to get used to life on the bench by Erik ten Hag after missing Man Utd’s pre-season
ERIK TEN HAG has warned Cristiano Ronaldo to get used to life on the bench. The Manchester United boss insists his Portuguese Galactico is paying the price for missing pre-season, when he staged his failed attempt to secure a move away from Old Trafford. Ronaldo, 37, has only started one...
Diego Costa set for sensational Premier League return with Wolves after £15m striker Kalajdzic ruled out with ACL injury
DIEGO COSTA will reportedly undergo a medical with Wolves this week ahead of a stunning Premier League return. New £15million signing Sasa Kalajdzic is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury on his debut yesterday. And Wolves have identified Costa as the man...
Robert Lewandowski ‘has termination clause included in £216k-a-week contract’ as Barcelona deal is broken down
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S £216,000-a-week Barcelona contract has a termination clause inserted, according to reports. But his wages CHANGE every season throughout his four-year stay at the club. Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca from Bayern Munich in a £42.5million transfer this summer after declaring his desire to quit the German champions.
PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe and Messi warned by manager Christophe Galtier, he’s stamping his authority
Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has sounded out a firm warning to the club’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The three star players have been told that they will accept a role on the bench whether they like it or not. Before the arrival...
Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
The 24 player Liverpool squad for the UEFA Champions League group stages has been announced.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
Man Utd verdict: Ronaldo might just be grateful he’s stuck at Old Trafford with a chance to make history all over again
PERHAPS FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO staying at Old Trafford will not be so bad after all. Maybe the knowledge that he has to fight for his place in the twilight of his career to be part of Erik Ten Hag’s new dawn will be just what he needs. At the...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Is Sevilla vs Man City on TV? Channel, live stream and team news
Manchester City kick-off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening as they face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Having come so close to reaching the final last year, Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping bounce back and start the new campaign with a win against the Spanish side, who are yet to taste victory in their first four domestic league games this season.
EXCLUSIVE Interview: The man who developed Tyrell Malacia during his rise to Manchester United
Earlier this summer, Manchester United announced the signing of rather lowkey and unheard-of left-back Tyrell Malacia. With the full-back tipped to join French outfit Lyon at first, Malacia made a shock U-turn at the last hour, joining United for a fee of around £12 million. Malacia switched his birthplace...
Concerning theory about Virgil van Dijk emerges after Liverpool’s sluggish start in the Premier League
Liverpool’s sluggish start in the Premier League has led to a concerning theory about star man Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool centre back has been told that he is not the same player since his anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered in October of 2020. Van Dijk’s 20/21...
Arsenal turned down chance to sign Liverpool star this summer
Arsenal were offered the chance to sign midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer before he joined Liverpool, but decided against it. After it was revealed that the injury-prone Thomas Partey was set to miss a couple of games, and that his back-up Mohammad Elneny suffered long-term damage to his knee in Arsenal’s win against Fulham, the Gunners were eager to buy a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.
Confirmed 23-man travelling Chelsea squad for Champions League opener vs Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea have confirmed the squad which has travelled to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side fly to face the Croatian outfit after coming out 2-1 victors against West Ham United in controversial fashion on Saturday. Michail Antonio's opener was deemed to be illegal by...
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Confirmed Line-Ups: Sevilla vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
Manchester City begin their Champions League campaign with a group-stage clash away at Sevilla on Tuesday evening. The Premier League champions maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they played out a 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday. Erling Haaland was on target for the 10th...
"He scores from nothing" - Rodri lauds Erling Haaland after explosive start to life at Manchester City
Rodri has expressed how impressed he has been with Erling Haaland's start to life at the Etihad Stadium ahead of a Champions League group-stage opener against Sevilla. Shrugging off any doubts that he would struggle to fit in at Manchester City, Erling Haaland has taken to his new club like a duck to water.
Thomas Tuchel proud to reach 100 games in charge of Chelsea as Blues begin 2022/23 Champions League campaign
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his pride of reaching 100 games in charge of the Blues. The German boss will hit a century when his side play Dinamo Zagreb in their first match of the Champions League this season. He joined as manager at the end of January 2021...
Liverpool receive much needed boost ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli
Liverpool have received a huge boost ahead of their Champions League tie against Napoli on Wednesday night as Victor Osimhen is said to be a doubt for the game. The Reds begin their pursuit of a seventh triumph in the competition with a trip to Southern Italy this week to face Luciano Spalletti’s side.
