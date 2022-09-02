ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Spaniard
SPORTbible

Is Sevilla vs Man City on TV? Channel, live stream and team news

Manchester City kick-off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening as they face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Having come so close to reaching the final last year, Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping bounce back and start the new campaign with a win against the Spanish side, who are yet to taste victory in their first four domestic league games this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Arsenal turned down chance to sign Liverpool star this summer

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer before he joined Liverpool, but decided against it. After it was revealed that the injury-prone Thomas Partey was set to miss a couple of games, and that his back-up Mohammad Elneny suffered long-term damage to his knee in Arsenal’s win against Fulham, the Gunners were eager to buy a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy