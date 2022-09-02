ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 101

Robert Cox
4d ago

This is the busybody application of legislation by zealots; the healthcare between people and their physicians shouldn’t be open to any government or religious scrutiny.

Reply(15)
19
Cathy Jo Blinn
3d ago

It's hysterical that it's a 'baby' when it's actually a fetus. It's also hysterical that they call themselves pro life when they are actually pro birth. Where is your concern for said child after the birth? You don't want to give them SNAP, healthcare, assistance of any kind. You don't care of they starve to death, freeze to death, die from a medical condition, only that you've forced the birth to happen.

Reply(1)
9
Joyce Ailstock
3d ago

if it weren't for control freak religiots it would never have become a political issue. No one has the right to make laws about private issues. those who started passing these laws should be taken out of office and out of the general population because they have no right to be near any of the human race.

Reply(2)
12
