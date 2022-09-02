More than 300 charter schools in Ohio are suing the U.S. Department of Education over what they say are unfair rules that were set up last month for a federal grant program. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg is working with the Fordham Institute, representing charters in Ohio and Michigan. He said the charters believe the new rules make it harder for them to get millions of dollars in federal grants.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO