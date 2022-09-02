ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WSET

Virginia gas prices down 8 cents in a week

(WSET) — The gas price average in Virginia continues its weeks-long downward trend with prices dropping just over 8 cents in the past week. The current price average in Virginia is $3.565 per gallon while a week ago it was at $3.641, according to AAA. That's a lot better...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Resiliency Is Power with Horizon Behavioral Health

The spirit of resiliency is something we've all been clinging to these last few years, which is why it's important own more than ever to pass that down to the next generation. Horizon Behavioral Health service portfolios ensure a continuum of care for individuals and families in Central Virginia. Each portfolio offers a comprehensive array of services to address mental health, substance use and intellectual/developmental disabilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

PHOTOS: Rescued baby opossum ventures back into the wild

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Even as a young animal this opossum is an expert gymnast!. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center posted pictures of a newly released opossum taking to the trees. These adorable photos show the opossum clambering along a thin tree and using his tail as support. "Even...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
VIRGINIA STATE
