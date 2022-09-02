ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
NBA Insider Reveals That The New York Knicks Did Not Want To Offer RJ Barrett A Longtime Extension

The New York Knicks this offseason have been on a wild ride. After a disappointing season where they didn't even make it to the play-in tournament, the Knicks were expected to make a big move in the offseason. With the Utah Jazz willing to ship away their superstars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks had the perfect chance to add a superstar to their squad.
Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavs; What Do Knicks Do Next?

The NBA world is still in shock after the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. In the immediate aftermath, it appears that there was no team that came out a bigger loser than the New York Knicks. Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning...
