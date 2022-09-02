KINGWOOD — Like all property owners, the county has maintenance needs, and last week commissioners sat down to discuss them. Topping the list is a new roof on the original portion of the jail building, which once served as the sheriff’s residence. Former County Administrator Kathy Mace, who works part-time for the county, estimated the job will cost $50,000-$75,000.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO