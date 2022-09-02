ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, WV

WVNews

Preston commissioners discuss building maintenance needs

KINGWOOD — Like all property owners, the county has maintenance needs, and last week commissioners sat down to discuss them. Topping the list is a new roof on the original portion of the jail building, which once served as the sheriff’s residence. Former County Administrator Kathy Mace, who works part-time for the county, estimated the job will cost $50,000-$75,000.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Richard Ray Brightbill

WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA, on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973, to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Buckwheat Express changes to meet the need

KINGWOOD — Since 1989, the Preston County Senior Citizens have been providing transportation services, but the past few years have seen many changes. PCS Janie Lou White said PCSC got into the transportation business — the Buckwheat Express — because the West Virginia Division of Public Transportation didn’t want to lose a rural public transit program and asked the Senior Center to consider expanding its services to include public transportation.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Reedsville VFD and royalty collecting donations

REEDVILLE — The Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Royal Fair Queens are teaming up to do a Royal Drive for Preston County. Wee Miss Valley District Isabella Ringer will be collecting, along with sister Queens Miss Valley District Macey Long, Junior Teen Ambassador and Junior Firefighter. They are teaming up to do a drive for the Preston County Family Support Center and Starting Points.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
FAIRMONT, WV
#Preston Memorial Hospital#Bolyard Funeral Home
WVNews

West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Ray Lozano

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Found…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU receives grant to access Congressional archives

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Libraries has been awarded a $39,300 LYRASIS Catalyst Fund grant to support the American Congress Digital Archives Portal, congressarchives.lib.wvu.edu, the first-ever online portal that brings together congressional archives from repositories throughout the United States. The Portal will provide open access to congressional archives by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rodney Stemple

EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

Lawrence Elliott

KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
KITZMILLER, MD
WVNews

100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale

Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
MORGANTOWN, WV

