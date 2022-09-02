Read full article on original website
WVNews
Preston commissioners discuss building maintenance needs
KINGWOOD — Like all property owners, the county has maintenance needs, and last week commissioners sat down to discuss them. Topping the list is a new roof on the original portion of the jail building, which once served as the sheriff’s residence. Former County Administrator Kathy Mace, who works part-time for the county, estimated the job will cost $50,000-$75,000.
WVNews
Richard Ray Brightbill
WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA, on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973, to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WVNews
Buckwheat Express changes to meet the need
KINGWOOD — Since 1989, the Preston County Senior Citizens have been providing transportation services, but the past few years have seen many changes. PCS Janie Lou White said PCSC got into the transportation business — the Buckwheat Express — because the West Virginia Division of Public Transportation didn’t want to lose a rural public transit program and asked the Senior Center to consider expanding its services to include public transportation.
WVNews
National drug awareness speaker for Elks to talk on dangers of vaping in Harrison, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Foundation, will speak on the dangers of vaping Sept. 26-29 in Harrison County middle schools and high schools. Lozano visited Harrison County schools in 2019 to present on the dangers of alcohol use, drug use...
WVNews
Reedsville VFD and royalty collecting donations
REEDVILLE — The Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Royal Fair Queens are teaming up to do a Royal Drive for Preston County. Wee Miss Valley District Isabella Ringer will be collecting, along with sister Queens Miss Valley District Macey Long, Junior Teen Ambassador and Junior Firefighter. They are teaming up to do a drive for the Preston County Family Support Center and Starting Points.
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, man on home incarceration for DUI with death told to get job or spend days looking for one
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Meadowbrook man who drove under the influence of alcohol, causing the death of his girlfriend in an ATV crash, has made only a fraction of payments toward restitution and his home incarceration fees after two years on alternative release, a judge learned Tuesday.
WVNews
End of watch announced after death of Morgantown, West Virginia, Police K-9 from spinal disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday announced the end of watch for a K-9 officer that died at 8 years old as a result of a "spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment." "It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces...
WVNews
Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
WVNews
Glenville State University student receives scholarship from Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University student Marissa Forga has been awarded a merit-based “Wisdom Exchange” scholarship from Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery. Forga, a Richwood resident and graduate of Richwood High School, is studying chemistry at Glenville State University in a pre-pharmacy track....
WVNews
West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
WVNews
Human remains found at Coopers Rock in West Virginia over weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Human remains were found at Coopers Rock State Forest over the weekend, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office. A hiker advised deputies at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, that the remains were observed, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
