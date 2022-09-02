Read full article on original website
kvnf.org
Cincinnati Zoo's newest star, Fritz the baby hippo, turns one month old
He's 1 month old, goes by Fritz and weighs around 170 pounds. Baby hippo Fritz joins his family at the Cincinnati Zoo - mom Bibi, dad Tucker and sister Fiona, who won hearts after being born a preemie a few years back. Zookeeper Jenna Wingate is part of the team that cares for Fritz, and she's here to tell us all about him. I'm very excited. Hi, Jenna.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone
Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides. The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable. A new...
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
Cincinnati Zoo to offer free admission to military this Labor Day
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced it is offering free admission to all active and retired military members this Labor Day. The zoo said military personnel can also buy up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family. Those who qualify for free...
National Audubon Society
Bird Warde Wants to Introduce You to Your Next Favorite Animal
Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Bird Warde is a freelance illustrator in Cincinnati who designed Audubon's 2022 Let's Go Birding Together collection. Their work focuses on the natural world—not just birds, but plants, fungi, and mammals as well. In addition to commercial illustration and graphic design, they're currently working with their partner on Camp Mustelid, a project that focuses on life in the outdoors. They especially love forest critters, camping, and, of course, birds—just like we all do. We recently spoke with Bird about their work and where they find inspiration. You can watch the entire interview here. A curated version of that interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, has been included below.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
spectrumnews1.com
2022 Kroger Wellness Festival: Abby Wambach, Bethenny Frankel, Chrissy Teigen headline two-day health and wellness festival
CINCINNATI — Names like World Cup champion Abby Wambach, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and self-made businesswoman Bethenny Frankel are among the list of health-minded celebrities set to visit Cincinnati this September as part of the annual Kroger Wellness Festival. What You Need To Know. A reimagined Kroger...
Elderly couple who was homeless, separated finally finds new place in Hyde Park
Barbara and Warren Walls, married 54 years, went through eviction and months of homelessness because they could not find an affordable place to rent.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State during Labor Day weekend
It's a four-day weekend! Get out and enjoy everything the Tri-State has to offer during Labor Day weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Boaters are showing up early in Newport for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Anyone still looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend might consider heading up to northern Kentucky for Riverfest. Preparations are underway for food, music and fireworks along the Ohio Riverfront as Newport, Covington and Cincinnati get set to put on the event on Sunday.
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
linknky.com
Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics
Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
miamistudent.net
Miami entrepreneur takes a chance and reaps the rewards
The word “entrepreneur” conjures up strong visions for many: eccentric billionaires, college dropouts and Silicon Valley tech gurus. However, a new wave of Miami University student entrepreneurs is proving you don’t need to be a college dropout tech genius to become a successful entrepreneur. Students across campus are pursuing their passions and upending industries, from the Metaverse to e-commerce.
WLWT 5
Spring Grove Cemetery to host 16th annual lantern lighting after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its 16th annual Lantern Lighting Event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Guests are invited to decorate a lantern in memory of those who have passed, and at dusk, the lanterns, illuminated by small candles, will be set up on Willow Water Lake.
WLWT 5
Rounds of Downpours All Weekend
CINCINNATI — Wet weather off and all through the long weekend. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning the biggest threats.
