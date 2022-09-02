ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Counts Her Blessings With Her New Single ‘What I Have’

By Blake Ells
 4 days ago
There’s brand new music and a brand new tour coming from Kelsea Ballerini. “HEARTFIRST” has been burning up country radio this summer, and now the 28-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native is giving us another peek at what to expect from the new album. The new single is titled “WHAT I HAVE.” Check it out below.

This one’s softer and more personal than the lead single “HEARTFIRST.” She first played it at the Grand Ole Opry back in January. The song reflects how the pandemic gave her a fresh outlook on life.

Kelsea Ballerini just filed for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans. The two have have been open about the decision, and they’ve highlighted the good times that they shared.

Subject to Change arrives on September 23. It is the fifth album from Kelsea Ballerini. In the wake of the new album announcement, Ballerini has been busy. She paid tribute to one of her heroes at the ACM Honors ceremony at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24. Shania Twain received the ACM Poets Award, and Kelsea recreated her music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” She even dressed the part – twice. She called upon the GRAMMY Museum to borrow Twain’s iconic dress from the 1999 awards show. And she pulled that off, too.

The ACM Honors ceremony airs on FOX on September 13. It will also feature Little Big Town paying tribute to their long time friend Miranda Lambert with a performance of her “The House That Built Me.” Lambert was honored with the Triple Crown Award for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Other honorees included Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

Kelsea Ballerini Hits the Road in Support of ‘Subject to Change’

The day after the new album drops, Kelsea Ballerini will be out on the road. The first date is on Saturday, September 24 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. That’d certainly lead one to conclude that she’ll celebrate the release with a TODAY Show performance on Friday. For now, it’s not an exhaustive tour. But there is certainly room to add dates. There are also limited West Coast dates. She does visit Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 3 and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6.

There’s just one date in the Deep South. That’s at The Eastern in Atlanta on October 11. Notably, there’s no Nashville date currently on the calendar. The tour wraps at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. on October 14. There are notable East Coast dates along the way, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.

Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Us Weekly

Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’

Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Kelsea Ballerini Wore ‘Hero’ Shania Twain’s 1999 GRAMMYS Dress at ACM Honors Event

Shania Twain was honored with the ACM Poets Award on Wednesday. The ACM Honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24 and you’ll be able to see the ceremony on September 13 on FOX. Several artists paid tribute to Shania Twain in honor of the occasion. One was Kelsea Ballerini. The “HEARTFIRST” singer went all the way. She actually called up the GRAMMY Museum and borrowed the dress that Shania Twain wore to the ceremony in 1999. Check out photos below.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Posts 1st Photo After Divorce Filing: ‘Right Where I’m Am With What I Have’

Kelsea Ballerini gave an update on her condition on Aug. 31, two days after the “Heartfirst” singer announced that she and Morgan Evans were ending their five-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Kelsea, 28, sat on what appeared to be a mountaintop, the sun glowing behind her head as she gazed out upon the landscape. “right where i’m at with what i have,” she captioned the inspirational shot, which garnished love in the comments section. “And we are all so proud of you,” wrote Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell left a string of red heart emojis, while Taylor Young dotted their message with two white hearts.
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
