Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Colorado man arrested, accused of collecting parking tickets at Hatch Chile Festival
HATCH, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS) — A Colorado man was arrested after reportedly collecting parking tickets at the Hatch Chile Festival. Officials said they were called to the scene on Saturday after reports that a man identified as Raymond William Swingle was illegally collecting parking tickets in the amount of $10 per vehicle on East Herrera Street.
KFOX 14
Thresher shark washes ashore in Washington, public necropsy performed at beach
SEASIDE, Ore. (KATU) — A large thresher shark washed up on a Washington state beach Friday, and staff with an Oregon aquarium held a public necropsy to educate beachgoers the following day. The Seaside Aquarium said it first learned the shark washed ashore Friday night on the Long Beach...
KFOX 14
Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
Comments / 0