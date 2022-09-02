ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KFOX 14

Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
MEMPHIS, TN

