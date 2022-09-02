NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Geography matters Monday. In the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula there will be plenty of sunshine. South of Traverse City and Gaylord and Alpena there will be some clouds. The farther south you are today, the more clouds you'll see. Light wind everywhere. From the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be mostly in the low to middle 70s. It could stay in the upper 60s near the Great Lakes.

