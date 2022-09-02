Read full article on original website
A look at how tourism season went in northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer tourism season in northern Michigan. It’s a time when many local businesses can judge how they fared. Charlevoix is one of the most popular destinations for tourists and many of the businesses their rely...
Sunshine for some, clouds for others in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Geography matters Monday. In the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula there will be plenty of sunshine. South of Traverse City and Gaylord and Alpena there will be some clouds. The farther south you are today, the more clouds you'll see. Light wind everywhere. From the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be mostly in the low to middle 70s. It could stay in the upper 60s near the Great Lakes.
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
Tuesday looks like it's going to be a sunny day
Today...sunshine. Highs will average 75 degrees around northern Michigan. Light wind mainly from the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight the sky will be clear most of the time. Light wind 5 to 15 mph from the north. Low temperatures from the middle 40s to middle 50s. Wednesday...
