Ohio State

Is Netflix’s ‘Devil in Ohio’ Based On A True Story?

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOSDt_0hg2fOcU00

Netflix’s new limited thriller series Devil in Ohio may just be a little creepier than you think.

The eight-episode series features Bones star Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a psychiatrist who temporarily invites a mysterious teenager, Mae, played by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Madeleine Arthur, into her home after she’s found and brought to the hospital. However, as unusual things begin to occur in the house during Mae’s stay, Suzanne pieces together that the young girl was a part of a dangerous cult. And, going off of the trailer, perhaps she still is.

With the show being based on Daria Polatin’s book of the same name, the author recently opened up about whether or not the inspiration behind it was based on a true story. Cue the chills.

Is Devil in Ohio based on a true story?

Yep, it sure is! In an interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Polatin, who also serves as showrunner for Devil in Ohio, explained that the producer of the series, Rachel Miller, was the one who came to her with the true story, which inspired her to write the book first.

“The bones of the story are true and happened, and I wanted to take that as a jumping-off point,” Polatin told the outlet. “It’s inspired by true events, but it’s not a documentary. That’s just a different kind of storytelling. For this, I felt that the best outlet would be to free it up creatively and fictionalize the details and let it take on a life of its own.”

While she wouldn’t give any specific details on what the true story was, she added that it “did take place in Ohio.”

So there you have it — and just in time for those who like to celebrate spooky season the moment the calendar flips to September.

Devil in Ohio is currently streaming on Netflix.

CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble

House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

