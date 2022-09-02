The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites

South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show.

Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States . The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.

The Palmetto State locations that received recognition:

Lodi Coffee in North Charleston at No. 20

Burr & Berry Coffee in Indian Land at No. 69

Java Burrito Company on Hilton Head Island at No. 83

With all of the ranked coffee shops boasting more than four out of five stars on Yelp, the list might not be surprising.

Among the high-scoring South Carolina shops was Lodi Coffee. The business, on Ashley Phosphate Road near the tourist destination of Charleston, bills itself as a place that’s “always trying something new.”

On Yelp , customers have raved that the shop serves a variety of drinks from a convenient drive-thru window. Several were fans of the cold brews, which come in flavors ranging from maple cream to hazelnut, according to the shop’s website.

Also landing a spot on Yelp’s list was Burr & Berry Coffee. While the business has a Charlotte location, its shop across the state line in Indian Land earned the praise.

On its Facebook page, the business said it offers drive-thru and walk-up service to customers at its South Carolina location. Many Yelp users couldn’t get enough of the quaintness of the shop on Transformation Lane, which serves cups that some said rival those made in the coffee hot spot of Seattle.

The last of the coffee shops that earned an honor from Yelp was Java Burrito Company on Hilton Head Island . Though the business also operates out of Savannah, the South Carolina location has received recognition time and time again.

The William Hilton Parkway shop — which focuses on the “unlikely pair” of burritos and coffee — has gotten statewide acclaim for those two menu items and even margaritas, according to McClatchy News and The Island Packet. This time around, the cafe made Yelp’s national list after customers went online to praise its lattes, iced coffee and other drinks.

Overall, the nation’s highest-ranking coffee place was Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas. Rounding out the top five were shops in Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.

