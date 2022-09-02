Read full article on original website
athomeincarlsbad.com
2022 Taste of Carlsbad Village Tickets
The Taste of Carlsbad Village tickets are now on sale this morning 9/5/2022. The 5th Annual event takes place in the Village on October 13th from 5 to 8 pm. The Taste of Carlsbad Village is historically very popular. The event is typically a sell-out and tickets are limited. Carlsbad...
nypressnews.com
A married couple with a 47-unit real estate portfolio worth $19 million share their 9 best pieces of advice for beginning real estate investors to avoid common pitfalls and mistakes
Today, Kenny Simpson and Krystle Moore have amassed a sprawling real estate portfolio across San Diego — where they reside with their two daughters — that spans 47 units and is worth a combined total of $19 million. From the outside, the 42-year-old Simpson and 38-year-old Moore make...
coolsandiegosights.com
One very cool place on a very hot day!
This Labor Day weekend we’re experiencing a big heat wave in San Diego. Many are taking refuge indoors, relying on air-conditioning or fans. Others, who’d rather be outside, are heading to the beaches. But there’s one outdoor place that’s even cooler than a beach. A pier! Particularly the...
luxury-houses.net
This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego’s Beach Living
The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire PMI dips below 50
The Inland Empire’s purchasing managers index was 49 in August, down from 53 in July and below 50 for the first time in nearly two years, according to data released by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino. That’s the not-so-good news in...
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Clairemont neighbors say new apartments will make parking problems worse
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in South Clairemont reached out to CBS 8 about the parking situation in their neighborhood off Clairemont Drive, and with new apartment complexes being built in the area, they foresee the parking problems getting even worse. “It’s already a mess. You add up to a...
presidiosentinel.com
“I Did It” – The Story of Gina Champion-Cain
For those of us who knew Gina Champion-Cain, a Mission Hills resident, and the owner of numerous San Diego restaurants, two local markets and vacation properties, it’s still difficult to understand what motivated her to earn the title as the “mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history—$400 million, plus or minus.”
azbigmedia.com
Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego
Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
San Diego weekly Reader
Sunset Time Changes Rapidly, Extreme Tides This Week
The Time of Sunset changes most rapidly this time of the year. This is mainly because the sun is swinging rapidly south along the ecliptic (its apparent path through the background stars). From the latitude of San Diego, the sun is now setting about 75 seconds earlier every day (equivalent to about 9 minutes earlier per week), and its setting position along the horizon shifts southward about 1/2 degree per day.
SDG&E power outage impacts more than 5,000 in Carlsbad
More than 5,000 residents in North County are without power, authorities said Monday evening.
KPBS
New series looks into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme
Over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than two years since she pleaded guilty to a 15-year prison sentence, a new series of stories from...
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
Copter lifts woman to safety from cliff trail at Torrey Pines
A woman was rescued from a cliff trail Sunday at Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Power outages impact over 5,000 SDG&E customers
Over 5,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county Saturday amid scorching hot temperatures, according to the public utility company.
eastcountymagazine.org
CAESAR FIRE CLOSES HIGHWAYS IN RAMONA
Update 7 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Department has lifted most evacuation orders and warnings, though residents in and around the fire perimeter are still under an evacuation order. A map of the remaining evacuation order is available at https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html. September 5, 2022 (Ramona) -- The #CaesarFire has charred 50 acres...
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
