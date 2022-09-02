ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

athomeincarlsbad.com

2022 Taste of Carlsbad Village Tickets

The Taste of Carlsbad Village tickets are now on sale this morning 9/5/2022. The 5th Annual event takes place in the Village on October 13th from 5 to 8 pm. The Taste of Carlsbad Village is historically very popular. The event is typically a sell-out and tickets are limited. Carlsbad...
CARLSBAD, CA
nypressnews.com

A married couple with a 47-unit real estate portfolio worth $19 million share their 9 best pieces of advice for beginning real estate investors to avoid common pitfalls and mistakes

Today, Kenny Simpson and Krystle Moore have amassed a sprawling real estate portfolio across San Diego — where they reside with their two daughters — that spans 47 units and is worth a combined total of $19 million. From the outside, the 42-year-old Simpson and 38-year-old Moore make...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

One very cool place on a very hot day!

This Labor Day weekend we’re experiencing a big heat wave in San Diego. Many are taking refuge indoors, relying on air-conditioning or fans. Others, who’d rather be outside, are heading to the beaches. But there’s one outdoor place that’s even cooler than a beach. A pier! Particularly the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego’s Beach Living

The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire PMI dips below 50

The Inland Empire’s purchasing managers index was 49 in August, down from 53 in July and below 50 for the first time in nearly two years, according to data released by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino. That’s the not-so-good news in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

“I Did It” – The Story of Gina Champion-Cain

For those of us who knew Gina Champion-Cain, a Mission Hills resident, and the owner of numerous San Diego restaurants, two local markets and vacation properties, it’s still difficult to understand what motivated her to earn the title as the “mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history—$400 million, plus or minus.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
azbigmedia.com

Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego

Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sunset Time Changes Rapidly, Extreme Tides This Week

The Time of Sunset changes most rapidly this time of the year. This is mainly because the sun is swinging rapidly south along the ecliptic (its apparent path through the background stars). From the latitude of San Diego, the sun is now setting about 75 seconds earlier every day (equivalent to about 9 minutes earlier per week), and its setting position along the horizon shifts southward about 1/2 degree per day.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

New series looks into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme

Over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than two years since she pleaded guilty to a 15-year prison sentence, a new series of stories from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
menifee247.com

Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site

The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
MENIFEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CAESAR FIRE CLOSES HIGHWAYS IN RAMONA

Update 7 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Department has lifted most evacuation orders and warnings, though residents in and around the fire perimeter are still under an evacuation order. A map of the remaining evacuation order is available at https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html. September 5, 2022 (Ramona) -- The #CaesarFire has charred 50 acres...
RAMONA, CA
newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA

