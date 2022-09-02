Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy Tuesday with some clearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another mild and moderately muggy morning starts off Tuesday with areas of patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of the day will be mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some gradual clearing will bring a few peeks of sunshine by early evening before skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall to the mid 50s as cooler, drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Humidity will decrease as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday with lots of sunshine in store.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Lingering light rain, but weather improving for Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds cloaked the sky for your Labor Day and while they’ll linger on Tuesday, we’ll see improvements by day’s end. For the rest of Labor Day, evening plays should stay mostly dry. There will be a few light sprinkles in the area, but nothing to cancel dinner plans over. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s this evening, dropping into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly cloudy Labor Day with scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Scattered showers will linger through our Labor Day Monday under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Morning low temperatures start in the mid 60s with moderate humidity. Monday will not be a total wash out with just light scattered showers on and off through the day. Many areas will remain dry and cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine and some humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s with light showers winding down by the evening. The rest of the work week will bring slightly below average temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies returning by Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Labor Day: Cooler temps, chance for isolated rain showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A gray, dreary, and at some times rainy Sunday will turn into somewhat the same for Labor Day. Cloud cover will be hanging around overnight and into Monday morning. Just like Sunday afternoon, the evening will not be a wash out. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s, dropping down into the mid 60s overnight.
WANE-TV
NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunday not a wash out, but rain is possible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We’re going to get stuck in a temporary weather pattern through the holiday weekend that will make one day seem like the next. Cool temps and rain chances. Saturday evening, an isolated rain shower is possible, especially south of Fort Wayne....
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
WOWO News
Gas Prices Tick Up Once Again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It has not gone unnoticed, another uptick at the pump. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $3.92/gallon. However, prices in Fort Wayne are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The lowest price in Indiana yesterday was $3.36/g while the highest was $4.44/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
WANE-TV
FW plans lane restrictions for W. Jefferson for gas line work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department advised the area of W. Jefferson Boulevard between N. Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road will have lane restrictions beginning Sept. 6. These restrictions are needed for gas line work. The work is anticipated to be finished by Sept....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Section of E Wayne St. to close for work to protect Maumee River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Utilities says a portion of East Wayne Street will be closed for about three months for sewer work. Officials say East Wayne Street, between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, will close on Sept. 6 while crews construct the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to protect the Maumee River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Goodies with Grace: Homemade Banana Bread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Who doesn’t love a good banana bread? This week’s “Goodies with Grace” brings a special family recipe to life!. Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods stops by the studio to share a crafty way to capitalize on those ripe bananas in your house.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
WANE-TV
Checking out what The Deck has to offer
There are lots of reasons why The Deck in downtown Fort Wayne is so popular. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes you on a tour of this establishment located next to the St. Marys River.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
Comments / 0