ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Butterfly sculptures on display to raise money for education

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gsw0E_0hg2dCxM00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sculptures of butterflies and dragonflies are being displayed at the Pioneers Museum on Sept. 2, to then be auctioned off at the Butterflies & Boots Gala and Auction, which takes place on Sept. 24 at Boot Barn Hall.

The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is hosting the Grand Reveal from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneers Museum on Friday, Sept. 2. The event is free and open to the public, and visitors can view the artwork done by local and regional artists.

The weatherproof sculptures will be displayed at the museum until Sept. 24. They will then be actioned during Flight, an event, and silent auction. The proceeds from this event will go towards STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) education, along with community service projects of the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs. Last year Flight raised $120,000 for District 11 and the Community Service Fund.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIh14_0hg2dCxM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epaM0_0hg2dCxM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aK0Fh_0hg2dCxM00
Courtesy: Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Karen Mooty, Photographer

11 dragonfly sculptures along with 21 garden-size butterflies will be up for auction. The event includes 36 petite butterflies, that will be featured in an online auction beginning on Sept. 3 until about 7:30 p.m. on the evening of the Flight event .

The petite butterflies will be on display at the Pioneers Museum during the Grand Reveal then be moved to the Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, beginning Sept. 3.

Kay Rendleman, President of the Colorado Springs Rotary Club, said “We invite you to join us at the Reveal. I want to thank the Pioneer Museum for partnering with us again this year and thank all of the citizens of Colorado Springs who have supported this event over the last 15 years. It is because of your support that we have been able to do so much to help our community, and especially our kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gep31_0hg2dCxM00
Courtesy: Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Karen Mooty, Photographer

Rotary Club said they will donate a portion of the funds raised to Colorado Springs School Districts for their Arts and Science programs. Money raised will also go to the Rotary Community Service Fund for projects in the local community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

PPLD hosts author in new event series

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is hosting the inaugural event for their Meet the Author series at East Library. The event will feature Stewart Green, writer, outdoorsman, and photographer who writes about rock climbing, hiking, and scenic byways across the West, particularly in Colorado. His talk will include […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Connecting the community and artists this Labor Day Weekend

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The 48th Annual Labor Day Art Festival in Manitou Springs featured a range of artists including potters, jewelers, painters, and sculptors. “We get out in the community and see what people like, what hits them,” said Juanita Canzoneri, Visiting Artist Liaison, Commonwheel Artists Co-op. “It’s great when something you’ve put together, […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Festival commemorates the reason we celebrate Labor Day

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Union members, families, and people from all over Colorado Springs came together at Bancroft Park on Monday to remember why we celebrate Labor Day. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
KXRM

Commonwheel Artists host 48th annual Labor Day art festival

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Go celebrate the Commonwheel Artists Co-Op’s 48th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival! The Art Festival is considered a premier event in the Pikes Peak Region, according to the City of Manitou Springs. Art patrons come to enjoy the celebration of original art and contemporary craft, musicians and specialty food items […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PHOTOS: Labor Day Lift Off wraps up in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 46th Annual Labor Day Lift Off has ended after a weekend of balloon-filled festivities. More than 75 hot air balloons took to the skies of Southern Colorado during one of the largest balloon festivals in the state. Click through the gallery below to see this year’s fun: Did you attend this […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans gathered around Bessemer Park in Pueblo on Sunday to celebrate the 55th annual Fiesta Day. The event is held every September, on the Sunday before Labor Day. Fiesta Day is a day to celebrate and honor the Hispanic and Latino culture throughout the state of Colorado. The event began with an outdoor Mariachi Mass where The post Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Online Auction#Art#The Pioneers Museum
KXRM

Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day on Monday, September 5 marks the last day of the 150th annual Colorado State Fair. However, the last day still holds many opportunities for entertainment within the fairgrounds. Horses are seen as a staple of the American west, and the Colorado State Fair has multiple ways to celebrate that The post Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Silent Night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come prepared for a peaceful and quiet night at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) on Sept. 11. CMZoo will host a Silent Night for guests to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and enjoy the natural ambiance of the zoo. Guests can focus on tapping into their own mindfulness during this […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
KXRM

Labor Day Lift Off offers a weekend of family fun

COLORADO SPRINGS — Labor Day Lift Off is officially underway in Memorial Park for Labor Day weekend, and FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister, got a preview of the fun on Friday morning. Kelli Cook, Pilot of the “Bairly Awake,” took Matt into the air to see the vistas of Colorado Springs. “You get to fly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

A full weekend of activities for Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 75 hot air balloons are set to take flight over the Pikes Peak region during Labor Day weekend. The 46th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will ick off on Saturday, September 3 and will continue through Monday, September 5. Scott Appelman, Event Director for Labor Day Lift Off, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suicide Prevention group hosts firearm safe storage workshops

COLORADO SPRINGS — Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County is hosting three workshops on Sept. 7, 8, and 10 to help raise awareness about safe firearm storage and how it prevents suicide. September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Suicide Prevention Collaborative says it is a time to raise awareness, shift perception, spread hope, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

The Power of One Foundation helps student-athletes in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Power of One Foundation is helping low-income and single parents put their kids in youth soccer. Mackenzie Morris started the foundation in 2020 after she didn’t want finances to prevent her daughter from joining youth sports. The Power of One not only helps children get into youth sports but also helps […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City and county offices closed for Labor Day, spray grounds and parks open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — All city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. City of Colorado Springs offices closed on Monday: Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit City Administration Building City Clerk City Hall Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Hold off on shaving! It’s World Beard Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Put those razors down! It’s the first Saturday of September, which means it’s World Beard Day! For this international celebration, it is customary for bearded individuals to relax and partake in no chores or jobs, according to World Bear Day. The holiday is all about ‘promoting and elevating’ the global status of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy