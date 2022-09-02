Devin Outlaw burst on the scene as a freshman for Oakleaf playing a pivitol role in the Knights running-game. Since then, he has been the focal point of the rushing attack, showcasing his ability to move the pile with his power, or take it the distance with his speed. In five games last year, Outlaw rushed for 827 yards and 9 touchdowns, an incredible 9.5 ypc average. One of those runs included a 95-yard scamper against Orange Park. His immense talent is on full display as a two sport athlete in football and baseball, and will be showcased in this his senior year for all to see.

