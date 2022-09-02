Read full article on original website
duvalsports.com
Devin Outlaw
Devin Outlaw burst on the scene as a freshman for Oakleaf playing a pivitol role in the Knights running-game. Since then, he has been the focal point of the rushing attack, showcasing his ability to move the pile with his power, or take it the distance with his speed. In five games last year, Outlaw rushed for 827 yards and 9 touchdowns, an incredible 9.5 ypc average. One of those runs included a 95-yard scamper against Orange Park. His immense talent is on full display as a two sport athlete in football and baseball, and will be showcased in this his senior year for all to see.
dillardbleudevils.com
Bleu Devils Split HBCU Volleyball Classic
Jacksonville, FLA. – The Bleu Devils' growth is continuing to show. Dillard University swept past Fort Valley State University 3-0 while falling in 3-1 competitive sets to Edward Waters University in Sunday mornings match in the HBCU Volleyball Classic. Desire Neal nine kills and two digs in the straight-set...
Gator Country
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
A look inside Miller Electric Center, see construction status of the Jaguars future facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The folks from 1st DownTown Jacksonville had a walk-through of Miller Electric Center and snapped some photos of the latest construction status. Here's what they had to say:. "We walked through Miller Electric Center and it is...
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
livingnewdeal.org
Durkeeville (Demolished) – Jacksonville FL
Agency: Public Works Funding, Public Works Administration (PWA) Built in 1936, Durkeeville was once public housing — the second public housing project built in Florida under the federal Public Works Administration. This was listed as 239 living units, one and two story group houses, costing $1,000,000. Durkeeville was razed in September 1997.
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour
SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night. The event, which takes place at...
Mayoral field gets more crowded, likely much more expensive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The field is getting crowded in the Jacksonville mayoral race, with JAX Chamber CEO Daniel Davis jumping in. Davis joins with more cash on hand than any other candidate in the running, but none of the other top contenders seem all that deterred by Davis’ $4 million war chest.
residentnews.net
Local Folks: The Anderson Family
For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
News4Jax.com
FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
News4Jax.com
Nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida linked to drowsy driving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about the dangers of driving while tired. Last year, nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida were linked to drowsy driving. The department is reminding drivers “Take a break, to stay awake.” It warns missing even...
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
Jacksonville’s best home improvement exhibitors make way for Jax Fairgrounds this Labor Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thousands are expected to attend the Jacksonville Home & Garden Show, which will host the area’s top home improvement exhibitors at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center this Labor Day weekend, September 2 through the 5. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The show will...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
News4Jax.com
Family of student injured in deadly Raines football game shooting files federal lawsuit
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a student who was left with a “permanent total disability” after a shooting at a Raines High School football game in 2018 is taking its fight against former Duval County Public Schools police chief Michael Edwards and the Duval County School Board to federal court.
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport hosts job fair at UNF for military members, families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Military service members will have an opportunity to land a new job this week. Naval Station Mayport is hosting a job fair Wednesday. More than 90 businesses are looking for new employees this week. Active duty military members, veterans and even their spouses and family members...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Performs Live At The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Florida [Pictures]
We previously saw footage 2 weeks ago, and now here are some photos of Lil Wayne performing live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on August 19th. This was the show that an idiot threw a blue crip bandana on stage at Wayne, which nearly made him stop and walk off. If you have not yet watched it already, you can check out Weezy‘s full set here.
