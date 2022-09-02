ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

duvalsports.com

Devin Outlaw

Devin Outlaw burst on the scene as a freshman for Oakleaf playing a pivitol role in the Knights running-game. Since then, he has been the focal point of the rushing attack, showcasing his ability to move the pile with his power, or take it the distance with his speed. In five games last year, Outlaw rushed for 827 yards and 9 touchdowns, an incredible 9.5 ypc average. One of those runs included a 95-yard scamper against Orange Park. His immense talent is on full display as a two sport athlete in football and baseball, and will be showcased in this his senior year for all to see.
ORANGE PARK, FL
dillardbleudevils.com

Bleu Devils Split HBCU Volleyball Classic

Jacksonville, FLA. – The Bleu Devils' growth is continuing to show. Dillard University swept past Fort Valley State University 3-0 while falling in 3-1 competitive sets to Edward Waters University in Sunday mornings match in the HBCU Volleyball Classic. Desire Neal nine kills and two digs in the straight-set...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
GAINESVILLE, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Durkeeville (Demolished) – Jacksonville FL

Agency: Public Works Funding, Public Works Administration (PWA) Built in 1936, Durkeeville was once public housing — the second public housing project built in Florida under the federal Public Works Administration. This was listed as 239 living units, one and two story group houses, costing $1,000,000. Durkeeville was razed in September 1997.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sflcn.com

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour

SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night. The event, which takes place at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: The Anderson Family

For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida linked to drowsy driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about the dangers of driving while tired. Last year, nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida were linked to drowsy driving. The department is reminding drivers “Take a break, to stay awake.” It warns missing even...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
exoticspotter.com

Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Performs Live At The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Florida [Pictures]

We previously saw footage 2 weeks ago, and now here are some photos of Lil Wayne performing live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on August 19th. This was the show that an idiot threw a blue crip bandana on stage at Wayne, which nearly made him stop and walk off. If you have not yet watched it already, you can check out Weezy‘s full set here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

