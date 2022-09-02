Read full article on original website
Search for missing Native artifacts led to the discovery of bodies stored in ‘the most inhumane way possible’
Last winter, University of North Dakota English professor Crystal Alberts started searching for a missing pipe, a headdress and moccasins once on display at the school’s library, heading deep into the recesses of the nearly 140-year-old campus. The collection was removed from the library in 1988, after students questioned...
