WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Dan Smith rappelled down a downtown Toledo building on Thursday for charity. The Victory Center’s annual “Over the Edge for Victory” event raises money for cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers. Dan was one of several who participated in the event. You can make a donation to the organization at the link here. The organization said every dollar donated stays in Northwest Ohio.
City Council exploring an option that could relieve medical debt for people in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council discussed new legislation that would relieve the medical for local residents in need Wednesday. Council members said it’s important to alleviate overwhelming debt for residents in financial need. The legislation would apply to residents who meet a specific financial requirement. The legislation...
Toledo Lucas County Library pushes to renew 3.7 mills tax levy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The levy that funds 55% of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s budget is up for renewal in November, and supporters are organizing to get approval on election day. The 3.7 mills tax levy needs to be renewed every five years. If approved, the levy...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
Monarch butterflies in decline
Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
The Healing Barn hosts fundraiser for abused, neglected horses
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Healing Barn hosts a special fundraiser for neglected and abused horses on Saturday,. The event will take place at the Carranor Hunt & Polo Club in Perrysburg, located on 502 E 2nd St. The event will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy...
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
OSHIIP holding Medicare information session in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program is holding a Medicare information session in Wood County at the end of the month. According to the Wood County Committee on Aging, a representative from OSHIIP will be presenting at the Wood County Senior Center, located at 140 South Grove St. in Bowling Green. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden is set to visit the North American International Auto Show in Michigan next week. The Auto Show will take place on Sept. 14 at the Huntington Place, located at 1 Washington Blvd. in Detroit. During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
TPS Transportation portal app allows parents to track child's bus ride
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
The League of Women Voters hosts outreach events for National Voter Registration Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - National Voting Registration Day celebrates its 10th anniversary on September 20. The National association of Secretaries designated a Tuesday in September as a National Voter Registration Day in 2012. The day was created with the intent to increase voters participation and awareness of state requirements and...
American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
Man found safe after LCSO issues missing persons alert
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: He has been found and is safe, officials say. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to look for a missing man, Gary McGowan. According to the statewide endangered missing adult alert, McGowan was last seen on September 7 around 11...
Building Better Schools: TPS launches Pre-Med school
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools students are learning how to investigate crime scenes in their intro to medicine class. TPS launched its Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy this fall and there’s already a waiting list for next year. A “crime” has been committed and it’s up to...
Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
