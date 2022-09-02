TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Dan Smith rappelled down a downtown Toledo building on Thursday for charity. The Victory Center’s annual “Over the Edge for Victory” event raises money for cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers. Dan was one of several who participated in the event. You can make a donation to the organization at the link here. The organization said every dollar donated stays in Northwest Ohio.

