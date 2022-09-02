Back to school / Labor Day weekend sale – Come find us in Slinger and Cedarburg | By Lexi Bullis

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Do you remember Labor Day 2020 when a swarm of bees descend on home in Town of West Bend
September 5, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – It was a quiet Saturday afternoon on September 6, 2020 when a Town of West Bend couple awaited the start of the Kentucky Derby…. and then the swarm of bees arrived. “From the round plant by the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas
September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study
Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford announces September repaving projects
HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September. According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community
West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show
Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Mavens on Main cafe and coffee shop reveals new Dream Team
September 3, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI has a major announcement. Mavens owner Staci Nielsen is joining forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne, formerly of Sweet Creations Village Bakery. The pair makeup the new Dream Team at Mavens on Main and will soon be Van Alstyne’s signatures sweet treats, coffee cakes and homemade breads.
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion
Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
Locals frustrated following shootings in Milwaukee's entertainment district
Another shooting downtown Monday morning has left a stinging feeling for locals who frequent through Milwaukee's entertainment district.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
