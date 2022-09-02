ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slinger, WI

Back to school / Labor Day weekend sale – Come find us in Slinger and Cedarburg | By Lexi Bullis

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas

September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study

Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
#Labor Day Weekend#Back To School#Slinger Cedarburg#Wi#Slinger High School#Alpine Soap Company
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford announces September repaving projects

HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September. According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church

Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
FRANKLIN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical

West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community

West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show

Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mavens on Main cafe and coffee shop reveals new Dream Team

September 3, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI has a major announcement. Mavens owner Staci Nielsen is joining forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne, formerly of Sweet Creations Village Bakery. The pair makeup the new Dream Team at Mavens on Main and will soon be Van Alstyne’s signatures sweet treats, coffee cakes and homemade breads.
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion

Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
SUMMIT, WI

