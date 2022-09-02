Read full article on original website
Who killed Joe Hill? Case remains unsolved 41 years after Detroit man slain, dismembered
DETROIT – Police still don’t know who killed and dismembered a Detroit man 41 years ago. Joe Burnic Hill “Joe Banks” was 29 years old when his family reported him missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981. Four days later, on Sept. 5, a torso was found on the city’s east side.
River Rouge teen charged as adult after friend found shot to death in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A River Rouge teen is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a friend in Detroit over the summer. Zayer Brooks, 17, is charged as an adult in connection with the death of 17-year-old Edmond Lamont Butler. Police said Butler was found dead in the...
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
Detroit police: 2 arrested, 1 still at large after stolen SUV crashes into squad car
DETROIT – Police are searching for a driver who they said intentionally rammed a Detroit police cruiser and fled on foot. It happened just before midnight on Sunday (Sept. 4) at a Citgo gas station on 8 Mile Road near Glastonbury Road. Officers opened fire on the driver. “Eastbound...
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
Detroit police shoot, possibly wound driver of carjacked SUV
Detroit police say they shot and possibly wounded late Sunday night the fleeing driver of a carjacked vehicle who hit two police cars, then lurched toward an officer who had to fire his gun in self defense. The shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. at a Citgo station near 8...
Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said. Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696 A driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” died after rear-ending another vehicle as...
Police: Suspect in custody after fatally shooting mother, man in Harper Woods home
DETROIT – Officials state that a 19-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting his 45-year-old mother and a 52-year-old man Friday afternoon. A standoff at the woman’s Harper Woods home happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 19000 block of Woodside Street. Police arrived at the scene where...
16-year-old-girl identified as victim of ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
DETROIT – It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Latoya Foster is now grieving after her 16-year-old daughter, Ja’Miyah Lawrence, was identified as one of the victims in the deadly “random” shooting spree on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police confirmed Friday that the unidentified female...
Reckless driver flees rollover crash on foot, is struck and killed by second vehicle
After rolling his vehicle into the median on I-94, a driver attempted to escape on foot and was fatally hit on the opposite side of the freeway. Michigan State Police responded to the initial crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit.
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Every month for the past five years, the “Cooley boys” have met at the Ram’s Horn in Southfield on 12 Mile Road. This tradition included their beloved waitress, who was a victim of gun violence last weekend. LaRi Jobina Brisco, 43, was waiting...
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
Roseville woman arrested for impaired driving, child endangerment, officials say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been arrested for impaired driving, and child endangerment officials say. The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:20 p.m. in Royal Oak, police say. Police say the female driver, 36, displayed severe intoxication when they pulled her over as she...
24-year-old man fleeing from Detroit police shot by homeowner on her porch
A suspect running from police Thursday evening was shot after he stopped on a porch and the homeowner open fired. Detroit police said to FOX 2 that the incident started as a crash investigation the night of Sept. 1 when officers attempted to pull
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
