Forsyth County, GA

WWL

Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident on the Westbank Expressway last Friday, and they have now been identified. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr., 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr., 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed when the motorized scooter they were traveling on was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
ROSWELL, GA
Forsyth County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Forsyth, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting

One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect shot during officer involved shooting

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road. The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “The incident occurred as a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a speeding violation. The driver...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death

Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for missing Flowery Branch teen

Authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing Flowery Branch teen. Bryson Tyldesley,16, left his residence on Lancaster Crossing in Flowery Branch just before 12a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. He was driving a black Toyota 4-runner with the licence plate number SM614 that was stolen from the residence.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

