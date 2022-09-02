Read full article on original website
Woman rescued, man charged with false imprisonment after app summons help
A personal security app is credited with the safe recovery early Tuesday of a woman being held against her will in a vehicle traveling on Ga. 365. Habersham County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Wurtz said that about 5:20 a.m. Habersham County Dispatch was notified that a person was in distress and needed help from officers.
Deputy stabbed by detainee during intake at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he is conducting an internal review after a deputy was stabbed Monday morning while booking a detainee into the county jail, Chanel 2 Action News reported.
Suspect shot by Hall County Sheriff's Deputy after attempted traffic stop
A suspect was shot by a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Saturday evening in the southern portion of the county after an attempted traffic stop. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road. The deputy was attempting to...
Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident on the Westbank Expressway last Friday, and they have now been identified. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr., 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr., 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed when the motorized scooter they were traveling on was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting
One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
Police ID man found with fatal stab wound in front yard of Gwinnett home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee.
GBI: Hall County deputy shoots man following pursuit with motorcycle
The GBI is investigating after Hall County deputies shot a man following a pursuit with a motorcycle Saturday night, according to authorities.
Suspect shot during officer involved shooting
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road. The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “The incident occurred as a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a speeding violation. The driver...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death
Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
Authorities searching for missing Flowery Branch teen
Authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing Flowery Branch teen. Bryson Tyldesley,16, left his residence on Lancaster Crossing in Flowery Branch just before 12a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. He was driving a black Toyota 4-runner with the licence plate number SM614 that was stolen from the residence.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Man caught on camera prowling around Atlanta woman’s home, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are looking for a man wanted for prowling and damaging a woman’s home. APD is asking for your help in identifying the man in the video. Police said they got a call about a prowler in the 1600 block of...
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex. Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
‘We need to be more cautious:’ Police seeking help in finding suspect who hit and killed 7-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police found a 7-year-old girl lying in the middle of the road dead overnight but still do not know who hit her. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in Clayton County on Sunday where she learned police are working hard to learn more about what happened.
Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July. Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.
Police: Car crash victim hit, killed after climbing over dividing wall onto I-75
ATLANTA — One person involved in a single car crash on Interstate 85 died after police said the person attempted to climb over the dividing wall of the interstate. WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. showed live pictures of the crash investigative near I-75 and I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. Later...
