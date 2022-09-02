Teens were making a TikTok video when gun went off, killing girl, Colorado cops say

A teenage girl was shot and killed while dancing for a TikTok in Monte Vista, Colorado.

Three teens had gathered at the house in Monte Vista and were shooting videos for TikTok, said an affidavit in the case. One of the teens picked up a gun that belonged to Emiliano (Emilio) Vargas, 21, the grandson of the homeowner, Madelyn Padilla, according to the affidavit.

“It just happened,” one teen said, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, responding to a call about a shooting, they found the teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the head and a Glock 19-9mm gun on a bed nearby, the affidavit said.

Vargas, owner of the gun, told police he was not at the scene when the shot was fired, according to the affidavit. He has been charged with not securing a firearm and unlawfully providing or permitting minors to possess a handgun.

Two girls were charged with reckless manslaughter and possession of a handgun, Monte Vista police said, according to The Denver Post.

Despite rumors, “there was no evidence to corroborate or suggest” that the victim’s death was a suicide, according to a news release on Facebook by Monte Vista Police Department.

Monte Vista is about 220 miles south of Denver

